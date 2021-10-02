Ciara And Russell Wilson’s New Children’s Book Aims To Help Youth Build Self-Confidence

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson are furthering their efforts to uplift youth and for their latest project their using literature as a source of empowerment. The couple recently announced they’re releasing a children’s book that illustrates the beauty of following your dreams, People reported.

The book—titled Why Not You?—was created to help youngsters develop self-efficacy and cultivate a strong sense of confidence. The inspiration for the picture book was derived from the Superbowl champion and Grammy award-winning singer’s coming of age journeys and witnessing the paths of their three children unfold. “In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem,” read the book’s description. “It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars.” The book pairs powerful words with vibrant illustrations created by artist Jessica Gibson. Why Not You?—which is being released under Random House Books for Young Readers is slated to hit shelves in March 2022.

Ciara shared she hopes the book will inspire children to eliminate self-doubt and bring their aspirations to fruition. “As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a ‘Why Not You’ attitude.”

News about the book comes nearly a year after the Wilsons made a $1.75 million donation through their nonprofit organization Why Not You Foundation—which is centered on advancing children’s education and health initiatives and eradicating poverty—towards the rebranding of a school dubbed Cascade Midway Academy.

