Ciara And Russell Wilson Ink Production Deal With Amazon Studios

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson are expanding their imprint in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, the couple recently inked a production deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the pact—which was made through the Wilsons’ Why Not You Productions—Ciara and Russell will lead the development and production of scripted projects that will be exclusively featured on Amazon Prime Video. The Wilsons say that they’re excited to team up with Amazon to create content designed to inspire. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together,” they said in a statement.

Since launching their production company in 2019, the Wilsons have worked on a film dubbed Relentless, based on former NFL player Vernon Turner’s book The Next Level: A Game I Had To Play, alongside Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. They’re also reportedly working on an adaptation of the non-fiction book Not Without Hope penned by Jeré Longman and Nick Schuyler. Russell says he and his wife want to use their platforms and projects to drive impact. “We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day—even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

News about the Wilsons’ deal comes nearly a month after it was announced tennis star Serena Williams signed a production deal with Amazon. One of the first projects on the slate is a docuseries that will explore her life both on and off the tennis court. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Inks Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios

Natasha Rothwell Inks Production Deal With ABC Signature