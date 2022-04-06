Sen. Tom Cotton Says Ketanji Brown Jackson Would’ve Defended Nuremberg Nazis. But He’s A Slavery Defender Though

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

I really wish all these white Republicans would just admit their opposition to Ketanji Brown Jackson sitting on the Supreme Court isn’t based on anything truthful or practical. I just want them to admit they’re racist, they’re hypocritical and they hate Black women who are not Candace Owens or a Candace Owens variant. Mostly, I just want these people to stop reaching around the MAGA world for arguments that just aren’t there.

For weeks, we’ve been watching Republican legislators line up to tell demonstrable lies about Jackson’s judicial record and bend themselves into white nationalist pretzels to link her to whatever the hell they think critical race theory is. But it’s the arguments themselves that would be embarrassing to Republicans if conservatives knew shame.

This brings us to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R).

As HuffPost reported, on Tuesday, Cotton stood his long-neck-head-a** up during a Senate hearing to use Jackson’s common AF surname to draw the stupidest parallel imaginable in insinuating that she’s a Nazi sympathizer based on her record as a public defender.

From HuffPost:

“You know, the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the Nazis,” Cotton said, referring to Robert Jackson, who was appointed by President Harry Truman to lead cases against German war criminals. “This Judge Jackson may have gone there to defend them.”

Cotton’s absurd leap echoes a GOP theme dwelling on Jackson’s stint as a public defender representing Guantanamo Bay detainees accused of terrorism. As a public defender, Jackson did not pick her clients.

OK, but while we’re out here playing around with people’s last names in order to make absurd statements, let’s just acknowledge that “Tom Cotton” sounds like every plantation owner in every Mark Twain novel ever. Let’s talk about how Cotton sounds like a white man who uses Black people’s backs as staircases as he walks down to his cotton field, whip in hand, to make sure the n*ggras aren’t slacking in their duties.

Of course, the only difference between my reach and the senator’s is—mine isn’t that much of a reach.

Cotton, after all, has literally defended the institution of slavery as a “necessary evil.”

Go ahead and try to find a quote where Jackson is defending Nazis. I’ll wait.

In the meantime, maybe Cotton’s Django Unchained villain sounding-a** should just STFU.

