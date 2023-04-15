Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Motherhood And Playing A Mom In Award-Winning Movie

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor opened up about being a mother and playing the role of a mother in Interview magazine.

Teyana Taylor On Playing A Mother

On the heels of an exceptional performance in the emotional movie A Thousand and One, Taylor is doing what she does best – staying busy and looking awesome while doing so. The actress recently sat down with Interview magazine to discuss her latest movie role and her life role as a mother. In the magazine, the “Wake Up Love” singer poses artistically in Rick Owens designer garb (and other fabulous threads). In addition to slaying, the Harlem native gets frank about how taking on the role of Inez in A Thousand and One was something she needed to do for herself.

“I knew that I needed to prove myself, and the fact that this moment, that reminds me of my life and my family so much, is the moment that has taken me to heights I’ve always dreamed of and appreciation that I’ve yearned for, is amazing. And the fact that this is the first job that I took as a retired artist, when everybody told me that singing was my end-all, be-all. This was a faith walk for me, you know what I’m saying,” stated Taylor.

Teyana Taylor On Being A Mother

Motherhood has been a whirlwind of emotions for Taylor. From delivering her babies prematurely to juggling raising them with her career and being a wife, Taylor now fully understands and appreciates her mother’s sacrifices. “I feel like my mom carries a lot of guilt that she doesn’t have to. I’m a mom now so I get every single risk she took, every single struggle. I will forever kiss her feet. Because it’s just like, “Yo, you have no reason to be guilty. You did what you had to do to get me where I am,” remarked Taylor.

A Thousand and One received tremendous support even before it was released in theaters last month.

Following the unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system, A Thousand and One was awarded the coveted Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. dramatic competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

