Jonathan Majors’ Lawyers Are Confident Forensic Medical Experts Will Help Exonerate Movie Star

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors‘ legal team is confident the he will be found innocent of all domestic violence allegations at his upcoming court date.

The actor’s attorneys said they believe that the opinion of a forensic medical expert will help put an end to claims of domestic assault.

“We have been transparent and cooperative…In fact, a forensic medical expert’s opinion show that the woman is lying,” Majors’ attorney said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Majors was arrested after allegedly physically fighting his girlfriend. Though his girlfriend recanted her statement soon after, some questioned the sincerity. Since the very first allegation, text messages, video footage and statements from other accusers have also been released. The case is ongoing.

The Creed III actor lost several partnerships following the arrest. His retracted opportunities included deals with Valentino, Lionsgate Entertainment and a U.S. Army campaign to name a few.

Majors will be able to file a civil suit against the accuser if he is found innocent.

Previously, Majors’ lawyer said there was new video footage that would clear the actor.

According to TMZ, on April 19, the Lovecraft Country star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed legal documents in Manhattan stating that a cab driver witnessed the woman with Majors assault the actor around 1 a.m. on March 25. The incident occurred while the alleged victim “was attempting to steal” the star’s phone as they were driving back home from a Brooklyn bar.

The 33-year-old celeb’s legal rep said that the witness would prove that Majors did not hit or choke the woman, “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.”

According to the filing, the driver also saw the woman, “hitting, scratching and attacking” the Hollywood actor. At one point during the incident, Majors asked the driver to pull over so that he could escape the assault.

After the incident, the woman allegedly told police that she had suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, but Chaudhry said there is video footage to prove that the woman’s statement was “a complete lie.”

According to the report, the victim was spotted partying at a nightclub shortly after the taxi tussle with Majors. Security footage obtained by the outlet showed the alleged victim using her right hand normally, the same hand that she claimed Majors injured prior to them parting ways earlier in the night.

In the filing, Chaudhry also claimed that the woman called Majors “32 times” the night of the incident with angry texts accusing him of infidelity and threatening suicide.

On March 25, Majors was arrested by the NYPD outside of his Chelsea apartment. The alleged victim told authorities that the California native choked her and slapped her after she caught him texting another woman. But Chaudhry says the evidence will prove otherwise.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” the legal rep said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

In late March, Chaudhry released a screenshot of a text message between Majors and the alleged victim where the woman appeared to take the blame for the incident. She assured the actor that she did not tell the police she was attacked.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this,” she allegedly wrote in the texts. “They assured me that you won’t be charged.”

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight,” she continued. “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.”

The shocking assault allegations come at the height of Majors’ career. In February, the California native made his Marvel debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also wowed fans in the Michael B. Jordan-directed film Creed III.

Since the arrest, Majors has been dropped by his reps at Lede and his management company, Entertainment 360. He was also scheduled to appear at the Met Gala alongside designer Valentino, but those plans have been canceled due to the high-profile assault case.

More trouble may be looming on the horizon for the embattled star. On April 19, Variety reported that more women have come forward with allegations of abuse against Majors. They are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Majors is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

SEE ALSO:

Jonathan Majors At Crossroads: Domestic Violence Dispute Costs Him Projects

Op-Ed: Jonathan Majors Has Already Been Found Guilty In The Court Of Public Opinion

Jonathan Majors’ Lawyers Are Confident Forensic Medical Experts Will Help Exonerate Movie Star was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com