Father’s Day Grilling Tips For The Ultimate Cook

It’s almost time for Father’s Day. If you’re looking to impress Dad with a delicious grilled steak, we’ve got you covered with some expert tips from the renowned St. Elmo Steak House.

To start, make sure you select a great piece of meat. Look for one with a high amount of marbling and at least an inch thick. Excellent options for grilling include strips, ribeyes, and filets. These cuts are known for their tenderness and flavor.

Once you have your steak, take it out of the fridge for 20-25 minutes before grilling. This allows the meat to come closer to room temperature, ensuring more even cooking and better grill marks.

Next, it’s time to get the grill hot. Preheat your grill for at least 10-15 minutes. A hot grill is essential to sear in the juices during the first few minutes of grilling. Once the grill is hot, adjust the heat to your desired temperature to avoid charring the steak.

Now comes the grilling technique. Remember the rule of four: only touch the steak four times. Start by placing the steak on the grill at a 45-degree angle. Halfway through grilling the first side, rotate it 45 degrees to create those beautiful diamond grill marks. Once finished grilling on that side, turn the steak over and repeat the process.

After you’ve grilled the steak to your desired temperature, remove it from the grill and let it rest for at least 3 minutes before serving. This resting period allows the juices to settle, resulting in a juicier and tastier steak.

