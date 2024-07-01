Simone Biles: Inspiring Greatness And Championing Mental Health

In the world of gymnastics, one name stands out above all others: Simone Biles. With her extraordinary talent, unmatched skills and unwavering determination, Biles has redefined what it means to be a gymnast. But her impact extends far beyond the gymnastics arena. Over the last two years, the 26-year-old star has become a symbol of resilience and a prominent voice on the topic of mental health. Now, Biles has earned another history-making feat, becoming the second gymnast to earn a spot at all three Olympics. Here’s why Simone Biles will always be the GOAT of gymnastics.

Biles has secured her spot leading Team USA to the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11. Her stunning floor exercise at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on June 30 earned her 117.225 points and solidified her place in the competition.

Making history as the first American woman to earn a spot on three consecutive Olympic teams since Dominique Dawes (Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, and Sydney 2000), Biles will captain a seasoned team in Paris, joined by Tokyo 2020 teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. Newcomer Hezly Rivera will also make her Olympic debut in Paris.

Following their silver medal in Japan, Biles and her returning teammates are determined to take home a gold medal.

“This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give, and our Tokyo performances weren’t the best. We weren’t under the best circumstances either,” Biles, 27, told the Paris Olympics website. “But, I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes, we’re more mature, we’re smarter, we’re more consistent.”

From foster care to gymnastic champ.

Simone endured the unthinkable growing up in Columbus, Ohio. The star born on March 17, 1997, grew up with her siblings in a turbulent household where drug abuse and addiction were commonplace. Bile’s mother and father were forced to place the dynamic icon and her siblings in foster care, after their battle with substance abuse spiraled out of control, according to Pop Sugar.

The children bounced around from different foster homes until their grandfather Ron Biles and his second wife, Nellie stepped in to adopt them. Biles’ athletic prowess shined at an early age. Achievement.org notes that at six years old, the incredible athlete was taken to a gym where she saw older girls practicing gymnastics. A few coaches were amazed when they saw the young tot successfully imitating some of the girls and their fast moves. One instructor wrote a note to Biles’ family recommending that she give the sport a try. The rest was history.

Ron and Nellie enrolled the superstar into a training program at Bannon’s Gymnastix in Houston with Coach Aimee Boorman. Biles advanced through the program and quickly obtained enough skills to compete in her first competition in 2011. At the American Classic, Biles came in third place in the all-around competition and first place in the vault round.

At 14, she made the difficult decision to become homeschooled so that she could focus on her gymnastics career full-time.