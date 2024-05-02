Subscribe
News

RZA Discusses Meatless Lifestyle, Says It Took Him Years ‘To Get To Veganism’

"Start with one day a week at least. Moderate yourself," The RZA said of others wanting to go meatless.

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Bob Marley: One Love" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The RZA talked extensively about his meatless lifestyle in an interview, encouraging others tolet your natural body speak for you.”

The RZA has always been a reasoned mind on certain subjects, especially so when it comes to living a vegan lifestyle. The leader of the Wu-Tang Clan first started his meatless journey in the mid-1990s, dropping red meat as he recounted in his memoir The Tao of Wu: “I felt like an idiot — I would surely be able to come up with ideas of what to eat instead of dead meat? I thought to myself ‘I live, my flesh lives. Why would I want to eat something that’s dead?’ Starting from this day, I ate to live.” He would then cut out chicken and fish before dropping eggs and other dairy products from his diet. He spoke about that at length in a recent interview meant to encourage others to follow suit.

When asked about eliminating red meat in light of the current conversations about the environmental concerns about its production, The RZA replied: “For me, it was consciousness. It was just the awareness of life itself. It became almost illogical, almost unethical. Why does the animal have to die for me to live? And then learning that our digestive system really has a hard time digesting red meat. As I became more conscious, it started to make less and less and then no sense to eat a dead bird. To even eat a dead fish.”

Expounding further, The RZA stated that “We’ve been taught a lot of myths” when it comes to eating red meat. The 54-year-old artist also talked about the evolution of the Black community’s position. “For the Black community, health has been a struggle, from obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, all these different things that have plagued our community for some years,” he said. “I think as generations kept growing, you start seeing us drop certain things.

The RZA ended his interview with words of encouragement for those looking to take up a meatless lifestyle to help save the planet from the effects of climate change. “Start with one day a week at least. Moderate yourself. I didn’t go cold turkey. It took me years to get to veganism,” he said before adding, Let your natural body speak for you. But if you’re thinking about helping all of us, helping the world, at least knock out a couple of days a week.”

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Wants To Change Marijuana To A Schedule 3 Drug, But What About All The Black People Already Locked Up?

Racial Disparities Among Marijuana Arrests Still Persist Despite Growing Legalization Trend

The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos
US-SIMPSON
40 photos

RZA Discusses Meatless Lifestyle, Says It Took Him Years ‘To Get To Veganism’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
News

RZA Discusses Meatless Lifestyle, Says It Took Him Years ‘To Get To Veganism’

The Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
Civil Rights & Social Justice

A Michigan Cop Resigned After He Was Recorded Using Racial Slurs And Buying Drugs. Then He Got Rehired

Obituaries

Dallas Penn Tributes Pour In After Writer And Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dies At 54

Happy African dad and daughter girl completing construction model
Lifestyle

Foster Care: Why Are Black Children Overrepresented In Child Welfare?

Douglas Hannant Fall 2005 - Backstage
Beauty

‘Minstrel Show’: Cosmetics Company Youthforia Accused Of Blackface Makeup For Dark-Skinned People

House Oversight Committee Republican members visit students' encampment at George Washington University
News

‘Uncle Tom’: Video Shows Rep. Byron Donalds Get Called A ‘Race Traitor’ During D.C. Campus Protest

Trump Protest at Capitol
Politics

Trump Repeats Election Fraud Lies, Hints At Violence And Says He’ll Pardon All Jan. 6 Rioters In Time Interview

After Silicon Valley Bank's Failure, Regional Banks Face Greater Scrutiny
News

Latricia Hartley Demanded An Ebony Alert To Be Sent Out For Her Missing 14-Year-Old Daughter. The Request Was Denied.

View All
Trending Stories
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Civil Rights & Social Justice

DOJ Wants To Change Marijuana To A Schedule 3 Drug, But What About All The Black People Already Locked Up?

30th Afreximbank Annual Import-Export Fair In Ghana
News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Northwestern Karen
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Police killings 2020 146 items
#BlackLivesMatter

147 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Spirit Airlines Karen
Race Matters

The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021

Annual Pro Life Gathering, The March For Life, in Washington, DC
News

White Supremacists March Freely In Charleston While Cops Attack, Arrest Pro-Palestinian College Protesters

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close