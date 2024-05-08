Subscribe
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was light on details about the death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson months after a different shooting scandal invited scrutiny of the police department.

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force

Senior Airman Roger Fortson. | Source: U.S. Air Force

Details are scarce in the fatal police shooting of a young, Black officer in the U.S. Air Force at his Florida home.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, was killed in his apartment under circumstances that were not immediately clear after a deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office “reacted in self-defense after he encountered a 23-year-old man armed with a gun,” as the police claimed in its narrative.

Citing the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Associated Press reported that the deputy responded to a vague report of “a disturbance in progress,” but it was not immediately clear what that referred to.

The deputy allegedly fired his gun only after he “identified himself as law enforcement,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was careful to say, claiming the reaction was to “Hearing sounds of a disturbance.”

Of course, it’s not rare for an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces to be “armed with a gun,” as the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office described the encounter with Fortson, whose job with the U.S. Air Force was in part to load ammunition on Air Force planes.

In addition, the context in which Fortson was allegedly “armed with a gun” was not provided.

More from the Associated Press:

Fortson was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said. The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron as a special missions aviator, where one of his roles as a member of the squadron’s AC-130J Ghostrider aircrew was to load the gunship’s 30mm and 105mm cannons during missions.

In a statement late Tuesday, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident and the State Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review. He said the sheriff’s office was “saddened” by the shooting.

The police officer who shot Fortson was not immediately identified.

The lack of details in a shooting that the police are framing as “self defense” could generate some suspicion since law enforcement was seemingly not as transparent as they could have been.

It’s also not the first time that the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a questionable shooting in recent months.

There could also be additional scrutiny of this shooting because the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is the same police department that employed a cop who in November infamously shot at an unarmed and handcuffed Black man after mistaking the sound of a falling acorn for a gunshot.

In that instance, now-former deputy Jesse Hernandez is shown on video shooting at unarmed suspect Marquis Jackson – who was not injured – after an acorn fell onto the roof of the patrol car.

That prompted Hernandez to yell “shots fired!” before he let off some rounds from his own service weapon.

Hernandez was allowed to resign gracefully in December while he was under investigation.

In what could be a sign of things to come from the police shooting and killing Fortson, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office ultimately described Hernandez’s actions on that fateful day as “reasonable” and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

Trucker Attacked By Police Dog A Sad Reminder Of How K-9’s Were Used To Terrorize Black People
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

fatal police shooting florida police Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
WASHINGTON, DC- APRIL 03: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a
Family & Parenting

Day Without Child Care: How D.C. Mayor Bowser’s 2025 Budget Is Bad For Families And The Economy

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

Bernard Junior Polite
News

Man Shown On Video Trying To Shoot Pastor In Church Is Charged With Murdering Cousin

55th NAACP Image Awards - Pressroom
News

NAACP President Derrick Johnson Is Being Awarded For His Efforts To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

Democrat Raphael Warnock Campaigns In Final Days Before Runoff Election
Politics

Georgia Bill That Makes Voting ‘More Difficult’ Signed Into Law Amid ACLU Threat To Sue

Ole Miss racist video
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Racist Ole Miss Student Who Got Kicked Out Of Frat Over Monkey Noises

House Democrats Discuss Treatment Of Haitian Migrants On Southern Border
News

The Future Of Haiti: House Democrats Call For Urgent Action On Island Nation’s Crises

Governor Kathy Hochul, Black kids, children, computers, Bronx, NY
Technology

NY Gov. Hochul Under Fire For Saying Black Kids ‘Don’t Even Know What The Word Computer Is’

View All
Trending Stories
Wood Gavel With Handcuffs
News

White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime For Trying To Shoot Black People At A Gas Station

Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

Sickle cell anemia.
Health

Black Boy, 12, Is 1st Person Ever To Receive Groundbreaking Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Treatment

Gregory Livingston, convicted murderer for killing Alvin Motley over loud music in Memphis
Crime

Justice For Alvin Motley: Suspected White Supremacist Found Guilty Of Murdering Black Man Over Loud Music

The Louisiana State Capitol Building in Downtown Baton Rouge
News

Uncertainty Looms After Judge Rejects Louisiana’s New Majority-Black Voting District

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
News

RIP Frank Tyson: Funeral Details Announced For Black Man Who Told Ohio Cops ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying

Police killings 2020 146 items
#BlackLivesMatter

147 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Race Matters

Trump Supporter Charged With Hate Crimes For Allegedly Harassing Black Drivers, Mexican Neighbors

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close