Political Science Professor Addresses The Implications Of Donald Trump’s Historic Conviction

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York on Thursday afternoon. That makes him the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

He could face four years in prison depending on the judge’s sentence, which will happen later. The judge has the discretion to reduce his sentence to a fine, probation or supervision. Trump was the first American president to stand trial in a criminal case. He is guilty of falsifying records before the 2016 election to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He can still be elected president even after his conviction. Candidates must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born citizen of the U.S. and a resident of the U.S. for 14 years. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a convicted felon from holding the highest office in the land.

Full analysis and local reaction from University of Indiana’s Dr. Laura Wilson, political science professor:

While legal experts say it’s unlikely that Trump will have to serve jail time, it’s possible that he could continue his bid for president while behind bars.

You may be wondering if it’s possible that Trump could be removed from Indiana’s election ballot now that he’s a convicted felon.

“I’m not sure that it is,” says UIndy political science professor Dr. Laura Wilson, “that’s more of a legal question. From the political sphere, you recognize the timing of the case, and it doesn’t seem like it would be wrapped up (in relation to removing) his name.”

Callers to WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel show expressed their disappointment:

“I’m so mad today and I’ve had a really crappy day, and this just put it over the top.” “I find this very disgraceful. It’s a weaponization of the DOJ (Department of Justice).” “Sickened and disgusted.” “I can’t believe it. It’s such a travesty.”

Trump is expected to appeal the ruling. The appeal process could take months or longer, likely delaying any punishment doled out by the judge in the case past Election Day.

Trump’s legal team would face the Appellate Division in Manhattan. Trump’s legal team could ultimately seek a review from the Court of Appeals in Albany.

If Trump is handed prison time, he would likely be allowed to stay out of jail pending his appeals.

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 11. That’s four days before the Republican National Convention.

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Calls For ‘Unfit’ Trump To Drop Out Of Presidential Race After Criminal Conviction

‘Hallelujah!!!’ Maxine Waters Rejoices That Trump Was Convicted In Hush Money Trial

Political Science Professor Addresses The Implications Of Donald Trump’s Historic Conviction was originally published on wibc.com