Health

Prayers Up: Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Cancer Diagnosis

"The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me," Jackson Lee said in a statement.

Published on June 2, 2024

House Homeland Security Hearing Held To Examine Worldwide Threats

House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) questions witnesses during a hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’ in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. | Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Longtime Democratic Congresswoman U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, 74, on Sunday announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer after doctors diagnosed her.

Lee, who has represented Texas’ 18th Congressional District for 15 straight terms, said she was “confident” in her doctors’ treatment of pancreatic cancer, an ailment that disproportionately affects Black people.

Jackson alerted the media of her pancreatic cancer diagnosis by releasing a statement Sunday night.

The full statement follows below:

“My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity and my commitment to public service. As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.

“To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors. Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day.  As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect.

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people. By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon.

“Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done. Know that you will remain in mine. As always, God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

