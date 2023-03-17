Praying
Lifestyle

6 Important Things To Know About Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the new crescent moon.

AI deepfake photos of Terump being arrested and jailed
Current Events

Fake Photos Of Trump Being Arrested Go Viral

With the possibility of there not being a perp walk, deepfake photos of Donald Trump being arrested have gone viral in anticipation of his criminal indictment.

Made In America - Day 2
News

Videos Show Rapper Tekashi Being Jumped In Florida

Videos showing controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being beaten in a Florida gym have gone viral on social media. The men fighting him were also shown in the footage.

Irvo Otieno
Police Brutality

Video Footage Of Irvo Otieno's Death Released

Video footage has been released that shows Irvo Otieno's death after being smothered by hospital staff and Virginia sheriff's deputies.

Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest Visits "America's Newsroom"
Politics

Fox News Host Also Can't Define 'Woke'

Fox News host Dana Perino claims the word "woke" is more of a "feeling" than something that can actually be defined.

Randy Cox video of New Haven police arrest
News

Police Chief Suggests Firing Officers Who Paralyzed Randy Cox

New Haven Police chief is recommending the firing of four police officers involved in paralyzing Randy Cox from the chest down.

Arts & Entertainment

Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over 'Isley Brothers'

The founding "Isley Brothers" member, claims that younger brother Ron filed the trademark for the band's name and took the profits.

Willis Reed Of The New York Knicks
Obituaries

NBA Legend Willis Reed Dies At 80

NBA Hall of Famer and Knicks legend, Willis Reed, has died at the age of 80 according to multiple reports. 

Portrait of a student in the classroom
News

All The States That Passed The CROWN Act

Until the CROWN Act is adopted federally, the fight against hair discrimination will continue.

George Floyd Protest In Philadelphia
Police Brutality

Philadelphia To Pay $9.25M To Police Brutality Victims

Philadelphia has agreed to pay $9.25 million to hundreds of protesters who were teargassed, struck with rubber bullets and detained.

Black children have reinforcement class at home at Agrovila...
Opinion

When Black Learners Thrive, Our Communities Thrive

The importance of decreasing inequities and changing the landscape so that Black learners, and by extension, all communities, thrive.

Arts & Entertainment

Timeless Bobby Caldwell Songs We'll Sing Forever

Pittsburg State v Kansas
College Sports

Norm Roberts Coaching Kansas As NCAA Tournament Begins

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions

Turin International Book Fair 2021
Books

Black Fiction Writers To Know And Read

Jemele Hill Front Page digital cover photos
The Front Page

Jemele Hill Tells Her Own Story

Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill gets candid in an exclusive interview for NewsOne's inaugural digital cover.

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America
Opinion

Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later

To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South.

Florida A&M v Jackson State
The One Story

HBCUs And The Gatekeeping Of Black Culture

What happens when outsiders to the HBCU community try to impact Black college culture? The answer may not be as straightforward as you think.

Black Folklore
Black Folklore Henry Box Brown

Black Folklore In Video Episode 3: Henry Box Brown

In this episode of Black Folklore, host Grant Yanney tells the incredible story of Henry "Box" Brown's escape from slavery.

Vanport, Oregon

Black Folklore In Video Episode 4: The Flooding Of Vanport

Black Folklore In Video - Seneca Village

Black Folklore In Video Episode 3: Seneca Village

lake lanier - Black Folklore

Black Folklore In Video Episode 2: Lake Lanier

Black Folklore In Video Episode 1: Haints of Hoodoo

Black Folklore In Video Episode 1: Haints of Hoodoo

Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle Addresses His 'Beef' With Katt Williams

On his podcast with Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, Dave Chappelle recalled his hilarious Twitter "beef" with fellow comic Katt Williams.

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 8
Celebrity News

What Happened To Wendy Williams?

The road to redemption for Wendy Williams has begun.

Little Richard
Movies

Little Richard Documentary Trailer Released

The official trailer for the upcoming Little Richard documentary was released in advance of its official opening in April.

Politics
Minnesota State Capitol Building
Politics

Sen. Steve Drazkowski's False Claim About White Genocide

Steve Drazkowski is attempting to block a state bill that would require educators to give lessons on the genocide of indigenous people.

Amanda Bynes Departs Manhattan Central Booking
Politics

Conservative Twitter Melt Down At Trump's Possible Arrest

Conservative Twitter exploded in an unholy baptism of white nationalist tears over the imminent criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Carter Reviewing Nigerian Military Guard
Politics

Jimmy Carter's African Legacy: Peacemaker, Negotiator, Defender

When historians and pundits praise Jimmy Carter’s presidency, almost no one mentions what he achieved in Africa. This is a serious oversight.

Social Justice
March On Washington To Protest Police Brutality
Opinion

Prosecutor In Ronald Greene Case Has Racist Past

Louisiana Prosecutor Hugo Holland has been tapped to prosecute the five white cops who killed Ronald Greene, but he's a racist and pro-cop.

Irvo Otieno
Police Brutality

Prosecutor: Cops, Hospital Staff Fatally Smothered Irvo Otieno

Virginia hospital workers and police officers are charged with murder for allegedly being on video smothering Irvo Otieno to death.

Reparations rally
Race Matters

San Francisco NAACP Clarifies Reparations Opposition

The NAACP San Francisco Branch is clarifying its position on opposing a $5 million reparations proposal by the city's board of supervisors.

Good News
Miami-Dade County Renames StreetIn Honor Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Good News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrated With Street Renaming

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was honored with a street renaming for her in Miami, where she was raised.

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
Good News

Morehouse, Ida B. Wells Society Empowers Rising Journalists

Morehouse College is teaming up with the Ida B. Wells Society to increase the representation of reporters of color in investigative journalism.

Pauli Murray
Good News

U.S. Mint To Honor Activist Pauli Murray

The trailblazing civil rights activist's likeness will be featured on the quarter.

Opinion
The Boondocks on HBO Max
Race Matters

College Professor Teaches 'Boondocks' Course On Race

The University of Maryland course explores if and how discussions on race and racism have changed since “The Boondocks” first aired in 2005.

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-EDUCATION-SCHOOL
Opinion

Op-Ed: Houston Schools Takeover Influenced By Racism, Politics

While Texas claims the planned takeover is about school improvement, research suggests that the Houston takeover, like others, is influenced by racism and political power.

NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
Climate & Environment

March Madness: How NCAA Tournament Affects The Environment

While March Madness’ carbon footprint can never be eliminated, there are ways to reduce its environmental cost.

Muslim women reading kuran to ramadan
Nation

How Public Schools Are Recognizing Ramadan

Amaarah DeCuir offers insights into how public schools are moving toward greater recognition of the sacred Islamic month.

News

Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Seeks To Raise Awareness

Guest Johnnie Lee Savory was wrongfully convicted at 14 and spent 30 years in prison. He now looks to help change the system.

palm trees on St. Lucia
Travel

10 Must Visit Destinations For Black Travelers

These vacation hotspots have becoming popular for their exciting attractions and safety for Black travelers.

Chemical Castration black man louisana - Ryan Clark,
News

Convicted Rapist Sentenced To Undergo Chemical Castration

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and will be forced to undergo chemical castration before he is released.

Tyre Nichols, motorist who died from injuries sustained during violent arrest in Memphis
News

Officer Retires Before Being Fired For Tyre Nichols Beating

A Memphis police officer on the scene when Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten was allowed to retire before he was expected to be fired.

Trump Iowa
Crime

Ex-DA: Don't Expect A Trump Perp Walk

People hungry for the optics of Trump in handcuffs may not get their wishes, a former prosecutor predicted. But he'll still be booked with a mug shot and fingerprints if arrested.

A protester holds a placard that reads 'black lives midwives...
Health

Black Midwives Are Essential To Black Maternal Healthcare

Black midwives are the backbone of the maternity healthcare system, so the National Black Midwives Alliance is taking a stand for all Black Midwives by campaigning to commemorate a day of celebration.

Sophia Rosing
Crime

Kentucky 'Karen' Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Assault

Sophia Rosing, also known as the University of Kentucky "Karen" shown on video in a racist, violent attack against a Black student, had the audacity to plead not guilty to the documented assault.

Arts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Deserves But Doesn't Need An Oscar

Angela Bassett doesn’t need an Oscar, but she definitely deserves one. If our auntie can’t win an Oscar in Wakanda will she ever get what she is owed from the Academy?