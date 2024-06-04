Subscribe
News

Trial Set To Begin For White Nationalist Charged In Charlottesville’s Unite The Right Rally

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Jacob Dix Charlottesville unite the right rally trial

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It’s been almost seven years since self-proclaimed white nationalists took over Charlottesville, Virginia, burning tiki torches and causing havoc all over the city. One of the white men charged with using flaming torches to intimidate counter protesters will finally be held accountable for his heinous actions.

According to AP, the trial of Jacob Dix, 29, is set to begin Tuesday, making Dix the first person tried under a 2002 law that makes it a felony to burn something to intimidate and cause fear of injury or death. 

In April 2023, 11 people were indicted and charged with intimidation by fire. Of the 11, five have pleaded guilty and Dix is the first to go on trial. 

On Aug. 11, 2017 alt-right, neo-Nazi, and far-right militia hate groups traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue, which stood in the city for almost a century.

White nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches and chanting “Jews Will Not Replace Us.”

The white nationalist protest was met by counter protesters who opposed the rallies’ racist intentions.  The incident turned extremely violent, prompting Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency, but by then it was too late. 

The violence in Charlottesville ended with the loss of innocent life.

Jacob Dix Charlottesville unite the right rally trial

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Self-identified white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a sea of protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others. 

Fields was arrested, charged and eventually convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, as well as other crimes. He also pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years.

In 2023, Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, another participant in the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, died by suicide ahead of a drug trial.

From the Daily Beast:

The 35-year-old skipped out on his first day of trial for a drug trafficking charge in Arizona on the morning of Jan. 30, according to court records. At the very moment a federal judge was issuing a warrant for his arrest, Von Nukem was actually still at his home in Missouri, where he had walked out in the snow behind the hay shed and shot himself.

Since the 2017 tragedy in Charlottesville, Jacob Dix has claimed to be a changed man.

“I’m kind of on trial for a past life,” he told The Daily Progress newspaper. 

The trial will take place in Albemarle Circuit Court and is expected to last about a week, according to AP.

SEE ALSO:

Remembering Charlottesville: A Look Back At The Deadly ‘Unite The Right’ Rally [PHOTOS]

Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Tiki Torch Marcher Dies By Suicide Just Before His Drug Trafficking Trial

Remembering Charlottesville: A Look Back At The Deadly ‘Unite The Right’ Rally [PHOTOS]
Unite the Right protest
21 photos

RELATED TAGS

Charlottesville Unite The Right Virginia

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
News

Trial Set To Begin For White Nationalist Charged In Charlottesville’s Unite The Right Rally

House Financial Services Committee Bank Hearing
News

Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: ‘Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?’

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

Sixth Man In 1989 Central Park Jogger Case Will Have Conviction Overturned
News

Who Is Alvin Bragg? Breaking Down The District Attorney’s Career Journey

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys 41 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Politics

Why Eric Trump Saying Black People Are ‘Swinging’ To Trump In ‘Spades’ Is Racist No Matter How He Meant It

Tulsa, Oklahoma, Skyline at Sunrise 28 items
News

Beyond The Tulsa Race Riots: Inside The Plan To Rebuild City’s Black Affluence

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson’s Family Speaking Out After Delayed Firing Of Florida Cop Who Shot Airman In Own Home

View All
Trending Stories
Samuel Sterling police death in Kentwood, Michigan, 4/17/2024
Crime

Murder Charges: Michigan Cop Shown On Video ‘Running Over’ Black Man Faces Life In Prison

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

porta-potty fight video Morgan Wallen concert Pittsburgh porta-potty PNC Park.
Video Category

Gross! Video Of White Women Fighting Inside Freshly Used Porta-Potty In Pittsburgh Goes Viral

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Ricky Cobb, black man killed by police
News

Ricky Cobb’s Family Lawyers Condemn Decision To Drop Charges Against Cop Who Killed Black Motorist

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI 11 items
Crime

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close