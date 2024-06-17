Subscribe
Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

According to the police, Paul Jonathan Bittner asked the 11-year-old: "Are you gonna talk to a white man like that?"

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Wall mural, Bellingham, Washington State, USA...

A mural is shown in Bellingham, Washington. | Source: John Greim / Getty

Imagine being such a miserable and violent racist that you turn your white supremacist ire against a random pre-teen walking back to school from a field trip for no other reason than the child being Black. Such is the case for 42-year-old Paul Jonathan Bittner, according to the police department in Bellingham, Washington, where Bittner allegedly approached a group of 6th graders at Whatcom Middle School and punched one of them in the face in a completely unprovoked attack.

In fact, according to KIRO 7, Bellingham Chief of Police Rebecca Mertzig reported that witnesses claimed Bittner asked the 11-year-old unnamed victim he allegedly attacked, “Are you gonna talk to a white man like that?” So, not only is Bittner a bitter, violent, anti-Black child abuser, according to police, but he’s one that appears to feel like he was born in the wrong time period and is longing for the day when a Black person couldn’t even look a white person in the eye, let alone say anything the white man might find insulting, without risking a lynching that the local police wouldn’t even bother investigating (because, you know, several of them were part of the lynch mob).

MORE: ‘A Race War’: White Man Planned Mass Shooting Of Black People To Incite Political Violence, Feds Charge

Unfortunately for Bittner, it’s 2024 and he is not a resident of the deep South, so he was charged with Assault of a Minor, as well as Malicious Harassment, which is a hate crime. He was arraigned last Thursday and his bail was set at $500,000.

“Absolutely a hate crime,” Mertzig told KIRO 7. “This gentleman unprovoked, attacked a child for his race.”

The attack reportedly happened right down the street from the Bellingham Police Department. Bittner, according to witnesses, ran off like a coward after punching the child and was chased down by a teacher before being arrested, after which he allegedly continued to make racist remarks as if he was proud of being such a pathetic and cowardly bigot that he would take a swing at someone who’s barely even an adolescent.

Be safe out there, y’all. The racists aren’t getting braver, but they are getting bolder, and they do not limit their Klan-ish activities to picking on someone their own size.

SEE ALSO:

Suspected White Supremacist Who Had KKK Flag Guilty Of Hate Crimes For Terrorizing Black And Brown People

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
violent white people arrested with tender loving care
38 photos

RELATED TAGS

racist violence suspected white supremacist Washington State

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Wall mural, Bellingham, Washington State, USA...
Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

Jessup, MD - June 14: Marijuana plants at its final stage of gr
News

Gov. Wes Moore Set To Pardon 175,000 People Convicted Of Marijuana Charges

Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges 10 items
News

The Irony: Videos Show ‘Blacks For Trump’ Rally At Detroit Church Was Attended By A Lot Of White People

Sports training
Health

June: A Celebration Of Black Men’s Health And Black Unity

Father Assisting Daughter Doing Inhalation Procedures
Family & Parenting

Black Fathers Are Most Involved In Their Children’s Lives: End The Fake News Stereotype!

Arlington National Cemetery and US Flag
Politics

192 House Republicans Voted To Restore A Confederate Monument Depicting White Soldiers And Black ‘Mammies’

WisDems 2024 State Convention
News

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore Mocks Felon Trump For Calling Milwaukee ‘Horrible’ Over City’s Crime Rate

MoveOn Mobile Billboard Calling For Justice Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself From All Cases Related To January 6 Due To His Alleged Conflicts Of Interest And Corruption
News

Clarence Thomas Pens SCOTUS Opinion Unregulating Bump Stocks That Make Rifles Shoot More Bullets Faster

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Opinion

5 Lessons You Must Learn From Shirley Strawberry’s Unfortunate Crisis

Witness Stand and Judge's Bench
News

Hero Or Villain? Alleged $3.3M Scheme That Fixed People’s Bad Credit Leads To Felony Charges

BET+ "Holiday Hideaway" Los Angeles Premiere
Public Figures

Camille Winbush Defends Joining OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac’ Checks Get ‘Smaller Every Year’

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison
News

More Than 250 Former Juvenile Detainees Sue NYC After They Were Allegedly Sexually Abused By Staff

US President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris Campaign PA
Politics

Exclusive First Listen: New Biden-Harris Radio Ad Spotlights ‘Promises Kept’ To Black America

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Is He Fired Yet? Jonathan Kaye’s Employment Status Unclear After Punching Woman In Viral Video

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

Who Is Jonathan Kaye? White Man Who Punched ‘Black Woman’ At NYC Pride Event Is Identified

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close