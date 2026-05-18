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Trashcan Bandit Jason Whitlock Rides For Chud The Builder

Jason Whitlock—the Black man who proves every day that he would've put on a Klan hood and joined a lynch mob—used his platform to come to Chud's rescue.

Published on May 18, 2026
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Jason Whitlock
Source: Facebook.com/jasonwhitlock / Facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

On Thursday (May 14), we reported on the arrest and attempted murder charge against proud white supremacist streamer Dalton Eatherly, aka Chud the Builder, who made his entire platform and personality about intentionally antagonizing random Black people, calling them the n-word and daring them to “chimp out,” in an effort to provoke them to violence, giving him an excuse to shoot them, which is an intent that he expressed on several of his videos. Eatherly was charged with attempted murder and a handful of additional charges revolving around an incident in which he shot a Black man, and himself (the internet has been calling him Chudder Bob), after some kind of back-and-forth between him and his victim.

And, like clockwork, Jason Whitlock—the Black man who proves every day that he would’ve put on a Klan hood and joined a lynch mob had he not been born a couple of centuries too late—used his platform to come to Chud’s rescue.

“No man should be triggered by the words of another man,” Whitlock declared during an episode of his podcast. “It’s a sign of mental weakness and illness. Chud the Builder’s rise is a sign of weakness among Black men.”

First of all, my brother in Uncle Ruckus’ white Christ, I’m pretty sure Chud’s “rise” is a sign that insecure white supremacists are afraid people have stopped paying attention to them, leaving them lonely and in need of a Black fist to hug upside their heads for emotional support. Imagine being a Black man who is so allergic to looking at your own skin in the mirror that you see a white man going out of his way to solicit beatdowns from other Black men, who are minding their own business, with the hopes that doing so will provide him an opportunity to perform a lynching in so-called self-defense—and deciding that’s a sign of the mental weakness of Black men.

You’re still a Black man in a glued-on bandit mask, Whitlock. No matter how many Black men, Black women, Black movies, and Black social justice causes you hate, and no matter how many times you shill for Caucasian affection, they are never going to invite you to their potluck-slash-cross burning. Put the raisin potato salad back in the fridge and your spare noose back in your Confederate cosplay closet, you sad, little wannabe white man.

SEE ALSO:

Jason Whitlock Calls Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win A ‘DEI’ Award

Jason Whitlock Says ‘Sinners’ Promotes White People As Devils

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Chud the Builder Dalton Eatherly Jason Whitlock

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