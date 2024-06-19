Subscribe
Nas To Bring Iconic ‘Beat Street’ Film To Broadway As Musical

"It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy," Nas said in a statement.

Published on June 18, 2024

Nonprofit Stand With Crypto, which was set up by the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, holds a get-out-the-vote rally in Hollywood, featuring the rapper Nas

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Nas announced that he has plans to bring an adaptation of the iconic Hip-Hop film Beat Street to Broadway.

While making an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival last Friday (June 14) for a special screening of the film Beat Street, Nas announced his plans to bring the film to the bright lights of Broadway as a musical. He will be joining the creative team currently composed of Arthur Baker, Michael Holman, and British investor Richard Fearn. Other members of the group are expected to be named in the upcoming weeks. Baker served as the co-producer, composer and music producer of the original film, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of its original release in 1984 at the festival. Holman was an original associate producer of the film.

Beat Street follows teens – a DJ, a graffiti artist, and a break-dancer – from the South Bronx who strive to become successful as Hip-Hop grows in popularity. The film, brought to life by the venerable actor and activist Harry Belafonte, starred Rae Dawn Chong, Gus Davis and Jon Chardiet alongside several notable artists and groups of the era including DJ Kool Herc, Doug E. Fresh and the Rock Steady Crew among others. Belafonte would contribute music to the two-volume soundtrack, with the first volume becoming one of the first rap records to become certified gold. Beat Street was directed by Stan Lathan, and would go on to be one of the more impactful films of the culture.

Beat Street wasn’t just a film – it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new Hip-Hop fans alike,” Nas said in a statement. “It’s a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of Hip-Hop into the fabric of Broadway. It’s an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy.” The upcoming musical adaptation is the Queensbridge native’s first foray into theatre, continuing a stellar career of multiplatinum albums, 16 Grammy nominations and the production and directing of film and television projects through Mass Appeal.

Nas To Bring Iconic ‘Beat Street’ Film To Broadway As Musical  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

broadway musical Hip Hop Nas

Nas To Bring Iconic 'Beat Street' Film To Broadway As Musical

