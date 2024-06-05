Subscribe
Entertainment

‘Black Barbie’ Documentary From Shondaland Headed To Netflix

Published on June 5, 2024

From Shondaland, Netflix debuts the official trailer for Black Barbie documentary. The documentary features Shonda Rhimes, Gabby Sidibe, Rep. Maxine Waters, and Ashley Blaine Featherson, who discuss the impact and revolution of Black Barbie’s creation at Mattel. Read more, check out a first-look photo and watch the trailer inside.

More than just a doll. Black Barbie is a revolution. Netflix’s Black Barbie celebrates the momentous impact three Black women at Mattel had on the evolution of the Barbie brand as we know it. Through these charismatic insiders’ stories, the documentary tells the story of how the first Black Barbie came to be in 1980, examining the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination.

“That was a little act of revolution,” one creator shared in the trailer.

The streaming platform seems to be invested in telling underrepresented stories of Black and Brown people in recent years. Now, fans of the popular doll brand can discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie. They can also learn the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

“I knew Black Barbie was different but I never realized the magnitude,” another person shared in the documentary trailer.

The powerful impact of Black Barbie allowed children to learn about inclusiveness. For so long, many young Black girls never felt represented by the Mattel Barbie brand with most of their products featuring White Barbies with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Over the past few years, Barbie has made a conscious effort to create dolls that represent some of the most inspirational Black women figures in American history. In 2023, Barbie released a doll of trailblazing pilot Bessie Coleman as a part of its Inspiring Women collection.

The project was designed to amplify the stories of influential women who have shaped history. A year prior the company recognized entrepreneur, philanthropist, and first documented self-made female millionaire Madam C.J. Walker with a Barbie doll in her likeness, giving young Black girls all over a chance to see inspirational dolls that look like them.

One little girl played with a Barbie in the trailer saying the doll looked like her and even had locs like her. A beautiful sight to see.

Black Barbie premieres June 19, only on Netflix.

Check out a first-look photo below:

Watch the official trailer below:

‘Black Barbie’ Documentary From Shondaland Headed To Netflix  was originally published on globalgrind.com

