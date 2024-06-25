Subscribe
News

Kenya Protests: Obama’s Sister Praised For Bravery After She, Daughter Get Teargassed On Live TV

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Author Auma Obama...

Auma Obama is pictured on Nov. 18, 2021. | Source: picture alliance / Getty

An outpouring of tributes and praise on social media was being directed at former President Barack Obama’s half-sister after she and her daughter participated in protests that turned violent in Kenya’s capital city on Tuesday.

During the protests centered on a proposal that raises taxes, Auma Obama and her daughter were shown live on TV being teargassed.

Speaking to CNN corresponded Larry Madowo, Auma Obama described the conditions she and the people around her were experiencing from the chemical weapons being deployed by law enforcement.

 

“I can’t even see anymore, we’re being teargassed,” Auma Obama, and activist and the founder and director of the Sauti Kuu Foundation, which advocates for disabled children, said during the brief interview. “I’m here because look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners.”

 

Auma Obama is the daughter of Barack Obama Sr. and his first wife.

President Obama did not immediately respond to the protests. A message requesting comment from the Obama Foundation was not immediately returned.

On X, formerly Twitter, a growing number of people showered Auma Obama with praise for being on the front lines of the protest.

 

“You stood on the right side of history. We shall never forget you when the history is written. You honour us we honour you.. thank you,” one accounted posted on X.

“Thank you Auma. You honor us. We honor you. Thank you,” another wrote.

At least five people were reported dead and dozens more injured at the hands of Kenyan police amid the widespread protests in Nairobi after a proposed raise in taxes prompted an outburst of violence that reached the highest levels of the East African nation’s government.

Protesters stormed the Parliament building and partially set it on fire.

Photos and video footage show Kenyan police firing tear gas and chemically treated water at the crowds of young protesters who have targeted President William Ruto’s government.

The New York Times reported that the proposal that sparked the protests “introduces new taxes and levies that would increase the price of goods such as bread, diapers and cars. It increases import duties for goods, and raises taxes on telephone and internet data as well as money transfer fees charged by banks and other financial services. It also raises taxes for companies and operators of digital businesses such as ride-hailing and food-delivery services.”

CNN reported that Kenyan President Ruto addressed the nation on Tuesday and called the protests a “critical turning point” regarding what he described as “grave threats to our national security.” Ruto said the protesters – “a group of organized criminals,” as he called them – “infiltrated and hijacked” Kenya.

SEE ALSO:

Homecoming: Obama Reunites With Half-Sister, Brings $1 Billion In Investments To Kenya

Black Lawmakers Join President Obama On Historic Trip To Kenya, Ethiopia

Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
Sasha Obama viral photo
25 photos

RELATED TAGS

Auma Obama Barack Obama Kenya Nairobi Protests

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Auma Obama getting teargassed in Kenya
News

Kenya Protests: Obama’s Sister Praised For Bravery After She, Daughter Get Teargassed On Live TV

Justice For Black Lives
News

Honoring Tamir Rice On His 22nd Birthday

Happy interracial student girls on stairs at campus talking on break.
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: What Does It Mean To Talk Black?

Photo of PRINCE
Music

The Sacred And The Secular: 40 Years Ago Today Prince Blessed Us With ‘Purple Rain’

Networking, walking or business people shaking hands in city for project agreement or b2b deal. Teamwork, outdoor handshake or men meeting for a negotiation, offer or partnership opportunity together
Good News

Black Men Build Launches ‘New Men Tour,’ A Safe Space For Black Men To Build Community

Michael Jackson and Friends in 1999
Music

Michael Jackson: 15 Years After His June 25, 2009 Death, Black Artists Are Still Paying Homage

Ferguson, Missouri Inaugurates Ella Jones, City's First Black Mayor
Politics

Wesley Bell, Democrat Primarying Cori Bush, Used To Work For A ‘MAGA Republican’ Political Campaign

Julian Lewis
News

Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Fordyce, Arkansas, site of mass shooting on June 21, 2024
News

Fordyce, Arkansas Mass Shooting: Deadly Gunfire Happened In City That Is 51% Black

Early Voting in DC: The Inmate Vote 39 items
News

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Latto and Friends Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Entertainment

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Denver Post Archives 45 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Championship Series - Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers - Game Three
News

Reggie Jackson Keeps It Real About Racism: It’s ‘Not Easy’ Returning To Birmingham For Tribute

a elevated view of country road.
Nation

Sundown Towns Black People Should Be Aware Of

Wall mural, Bellingham, Washington State, USA...
Crime

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close