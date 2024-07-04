Subscribe
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Freedom Quotes To Keep Black People Strong And Hopeful

Today, the word freedom has been perverted. Here are 10 quotes to help us reclaim freedom's true meaning.

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Protesters March Over Death Of Freddie Gray

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

In the upside down world that we who live in America have been experiencing since at least Trump’s vulgar foray into U.S. politics, even the question of freedom becomes a perversion of itself. 

Women are free except with regard to body sovereignty and equal pay.

Black people are free except poverty remains legislated and police continue to stalk and occupy Black communities seeking evidence of criminality while ignoring the criminality in their own law enforcement ranks, or on  Ivy League campuses and in white communities where more drugs are bought and sold and where the legacy of white-on-white child sexual abuse and endangerment was documented even by Freud until the powers that were silenced him.

America is free, except for that niggling matter of the Supreme Court where the conservative majority dares to  call themselves originalists when it comes to the Constitution and American law, while simultaneously creating law that tramples on their own founders’ words about individual power, rights and authority.

America is free, a land of opportunity, the cornerstone of which is access to a good and strong equal education and luckily we do have public schools for children but the curricula has been reimagined as indoctrination and children aren’t taught how to think, how to question. 

Many of our children–and I have seen this first-hand–cannot find the mental and physical wherewithal to  even try to do because they are hungry and displaced. Forbes reported that America  is home to two-thirds of the 15 wealthiest people on the planet–the whole planet–and the Children’s Defense Fund, almost simultaneously, reported that 11 million children in the U.S. are living in abject poverty and roughly 1 in 6 are living with food insecurity (that means they likely don’t have enough to eat or sometimes anything to eat, everyday).

We are living in a nation that by 2022  had seen rents increase so much that a person working full-time, all year, at the minimum wage could not afford a humble two–bedroom apartment in a single U.S. state nor the District of Columbia–and still have the money to eat, pay utilities and other life necessities like healthcare. Homelessness, which has just been criminalized, has risen 63 percent in the last 15 years.  

And all of this is happening while children of every race, but disproportionately children of color, are living in subpar conditions while a loud bunch of narcissistic, racist, sexist homophobic, xenophobic, undereducated and inarticulate people ramble on about how free America is. 

In the face of this particular brand of American crazy, I maintain sanity by returning the most brilliant thinkers and seers and writers among us, most often remembering the words of  the Mother, Toni Morrison who admonished us not to repeat at least these errors of human fancies:

FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-US-BOOKS-HISTORY-SLAVERY-PEOPLE-MORRISON

Source: FRANCK FIFE / Getty

We mistook violence for passion; indolence for leisure and thought recklessness was freedom.

 

Here are 8 other quotes about freedom that keep me going

when I feel my legs, my heart, my spirit giving out. 

 

Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another. ~ Toni Morrison

Chicago Unveils Ida B. Wells Monument

Unveiling of Ida B. Wells Memorial In Chicago Source: Scott Olson / Getty

I’d rather go down in history as one lone Negro who dared to tell the government that it had done a dastardly thing, than to save my skin by taking back what I have said. ~ Ida B. Wells

W E B Du Bois

Source: Keystone / Getty

The cost of liberty is less than the price of oppression. ~ W.E.B. Du Bois

Politics - Malcolm X - BBC TV - "The Negro in America" - London - 1964

Source: PA Images / Getty

You don’t have to be a man to fight for freedom. All you have to do is to be an intelligent human being. ~ Malcolm X

 

The function of freedom is to free someone else. ~ Toni Morrison

Obama, Former Presidents Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of MLK's March On Washington

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

…The world watches America—the only great power in history made up of people from every corner of the planet, comprising every race and faith and cultural practice—to see if our experiment in democracy can work. To see if we can do what no other nation has ever done. To see if we can actually live up to the meaning of our creed. ~ Barack Obama 

Martin Luther King

Source: Marka / Getty

The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. ~ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King

Writing on boarded-up store fronts readi

Source: Lee Lockwood / Getty

 

It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains. ~ Assata Shakur 

 

SEE MORE:

Still On The Journey: The Women Who Are Defending Black America’s Freedom Dream

‘We Love You, Mr. B.’: Ferguson Organizer On How Harry Belafonte Never Abandoned Black Freedom Fighters

15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes
Fred Hampton archive photos
15 photos

RELATED TAGS

assta Shakur Barack Obama Ida B. Wells Malcolm X Toni Morrison

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Protesters March Over Death Of Freddie Gray
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Freedom Quotes To Keep Black People Strong And Hopeful

Fireworks
Civil Rights & Social Justice

July 4th’s Cognitive Dissonance: For Black People, It May Be A Day Off, But Is It A Day of Independence?

National Conservatism Conference - Day Two
Politics

Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’

Print Of Frederick Douglass
National

Frederick Douglass And The Lingering Relevance Of His ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?’ Speech

Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica
News

What Causes Hurricanes Like Beryl To Get So Strong So Quickly, And Is Climate Change To Blame?

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications

The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court Restores $26M Judgment Against ‘Unite The Right’ Rally White Supremacists

Trump
News

‘Black Jobs’: New Biden Campaign Ad Rips ‘Racist’ Trump Debate Rant

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Belmont, North Carolina, barber shop storefront and striped pole
Politics

Black Atlanta Barbershop Owner Claims Trump Campaign Tricked Him For Pre-Debate Event

Drone aerial view of downtown Wichita Skyline features Arkansas Rivers, bridges and Exploration Place Science Museum, Kansas
News

Kansas School District Disciplined Black And Disabled Students More Severely Than Others, DOJ Says

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens
Nation

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

Dior Shop In Madrid 10 items
Style & Fashion

Fashion Brands That Have Been Accused Of Racism

President Trump Holds MAGA Rally In Las Vegas
Politics

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close