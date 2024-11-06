Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Reflects On Legacy And Leadership At Howard University

✕

In a special video, Ms. Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, shared her thoughts on Howard University’s legacy by expressing gratitude for her time at “the Mecca” and recalling her start there in 1971.

“I thank God that I was moved from Omaha, Nebraska, to the campus of Howard University in 1971,” Ms. Hughes said.

Related Stories Urban One Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Cathy Hughes Founding Media Empire Reflecting on her early days as a lecturer, Ms.Hughes added, “When the School of Communications became the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, my joy was unparalleled.” Watching Howard students cover the historic election feels like she’s fulfilling her life’s mission, Ms. Hughes said.

A Historic Milestone with Kamala Harris

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The evening holds even deeper meaning for Hughes, as Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard alumna, may potentially deliver her presidential acceptance speech on campus.

“When President Harris accepts her new responsibility as the first woman to lead the most powerful nation on this planet, on the campus of the Black university that educated her, my wonderful Howard University, I will definitely know for sure that this is the very best day of my career,” Ms. Hughes said. She described the scenario as a powerful statement of Harris’ loyalty to her roots and the significance of HBCUs in building leaders.

Ms. Hughes said she believes this moment “puts a spotlight on Howard but also elevates the image and prestige of all HBCUs.” She emphasized that Harris’ decision to return to Howard will resonate deeply across Black educational institutions nationwide.

“This has never happened before in this country,” Ms. Hughes continued, calling it a “clear and deliberate statement of commitment to Black institutions, Black education, and Black people.”

Funding Support for HBCUs

Ms. Hughes also underscored the need for funding HBCUs. In addition, she recalls former Howard President Dr. James Cheek’s successful push for federal support. Which benefited HBCUs nationwide.

“Dr. Cheek’s work impacted all HBCUs,” she said, adding that Harris’ return to Howard highlights why supporting these HBCUs is essential.

A Legacy of History, Heritage, and Progress

As Howard students’ coverage of Election 2024 goes live on NewsOne.com, Ms. Hughes reminds us that Tuesday is about more than the election—it honors the legacy of Black institutions and the communities they continue to uplift.

SEE ALSO:

Five Generations Strong: Howard University’s Legacy Of Black Excellence Through My Family’s Eyes

Racial Equity In Education: Howard University Debate Team Addresses Erasing Black Critical Race Theory