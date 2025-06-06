It’s About Time We Give Jasmine Crockett Her Flowers [Op-Ed]

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

It’s time to give Jasmine Crockett her flowers. Fearless and unapologetically outspoken Crockett—who currently serves on both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees—is gearing up to make waves in Washington. On Tuesday, the Texas Democrat announced her campaign for the position of Ranking Member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, which plays a critical role in holding the federal government accountable by investigating waste, fraud, and abuse.

Known for her sharp voice and no-nonsense approach, Crockett is ready to leave behind the Democratic Party’s traditionally measured tone in favor of a more aggressive stance, vowing to confront President Donald Trump and his allies head-on. With her record of loud advocacy and relentless pursuit of justice, she’s making it clear: she’s not here to play—it’s time to fight fire with fire.

“I believe I am the best candidate for this moment, for this particular position,” the 44-year-old politician told CBS Texas’ Jack Fink on Wednesday.

“When we think about where we are in this country when we think about the level of lawlessness, corruption, unethical behavior that is taking place, I don’t know that I can say that I believe that we would ever get to the point that we could actually impeach and convict him [Trump] so that he’s out of office, because clearly, he’s been through two impeachments, and he should have been convicted and he didn’t, and in fact, he ended up being reelected. I don’t know that that’s necessarily the way that we need to go,” Crockett continued. “But I do believe that we should educate the American people about the violations that are taking place as it relates to the emoluments clause as part of the Constitution and the other constitutional violations that he’s engaging in.”

If elected, Crockett vowed to get to the bottom of the Trump administration’s negligence, citing the president’s recent crypto dinner held in late May. According to NBC News, more than 200 wealthy—and mostly anonymous—crypto investors secured invitations to a private dinner with Trump in Washington, D.C. The cost of entry ranged from $55,000 to a staggering $37.7 million. Trump claimed that he did not make money from the event, but Democrats have called the mysterious gathering into question.

The 220 attendees were selected based on their holdings of Trump’s volatile cryptocurrency token, $TRUMP. The top token holders at a designated snapshot moment, chosen by the event’s organizers, earned their seats at the table.

“What’s going on with the fact that, I think they said 40% of his wealth right now has actually accumulated since he’s been in office? I mean, I’m not allowed to make any money at all,” Crockett told Fink during their interview. “I mean, a book deal is quite complicated for me as a low member … yet he is accumulating wealth and his family members.”

Who is Jasmine Crockett?

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Crockett has built her career around a singular mission: protecting civil liberties and fighting for justice in underserved communities. From public defender to civil rights attorney, State Representative, and now U.S. congresswoman, she has dedicated her life to public service.

According to her website, amid political unrest and growing inequality, Crockett stepped up to lead—becoming the only Black freshman and the youngest Black lawmaker in Texas during the 87th Legislative Session. Despite serving during one of the state’s most conservative sessions, she introduced more bills than any other freshman, championed criminal justice reform, and brought transparency and accessibility to her office. She also co-founded the Texas Progressive Caucus and the Texas Caucus on Climate, Energy, and the Environment.

As a public defender in Bowie County, Crockett fought to protect the most vulnerable—especially children—highlighting how deeply intertwined justice is with issues of equity and opportunity. Her legal and legislative work culminated in a bold stand during the 2021 Texas House Quorum Break, drawing national attention to efforts to restrict voting rights.

Since 2023, she has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District in the U.S. House, succeeding the late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. In Congress, she has quickly become a rising leader—serving as Vice Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight, and Co-Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus Communications Task Force.



An authentic voice.

Through it all, Crockett has been a powerful advocate for justice, equity, and opportunity. Fans love the congresswoman’s authenticity, a quality that just might be the ingredient to improving trust between the American people and Democrats. According to an NBC News poll released in March, only 27% of registered American voters hold a positive view of the Democratic Party—the lowest rating since NBC began tracking in 1990. Despite this challenging climate, Crockett has repeatedly proven she’s unafraid to challenge both business interests and powerful figures in the White House.

On her X account, Crockett hasn’t shied away from calling out President Trump, labeling him a “buffoon” and a “mofo” — a shorthand for a harsher insult. In response, Trump has mocked Crockett, who many have called the “future of the Democratic Party,” dismissing her as “low IQ.”

At the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in April, Trump took another jab, warning that the Democratic Party was in “serious trouble” if it counted on Crockett to lead its comeback. Crockett fired back during her Thursday interview with Fink, bluntly calling the Republican a “loser.”

“He’s such a loser and I say that and I’m laughing, but I really do believe he’s a loser,” she chuckled. “Whenever people start to attack you based on things that are not of substance, that’s when you know that you’re really getting under their skin and that there is nothing to attack.”

Trump and his administration aren’t ready for a congresswoman like Crockett, who is willing to dish right back what they serve. She deserves the House Oversight Committee seat because she pairs bold, unapologetic leadership with a sharp focus on transparency and justice. In a political era that demands courage, accountability, and raw honesty, she’s the fierce, principled voice the committee needs.

