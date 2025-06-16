Father’s Day Roundup: See How Our Fave Black Celebs Celebrated The Father Figures In Their Lives

Source: Pete Souza / Pete Souza

Father’s Day is a time to give love to the men who hold it down for their families, communities, and friends. And this year, some of our favorite celebs – from Michelle Obama and DC Young Fly to Teyana Taylor – hit Instagram with emotional tributes, sweet photos, and powerful words.

These posts remind us why Black fatherhood deserves to be celebrated loudly – today and every day.

Father’s Day 2025: Oprah Says, ‘My Father Is The Root Of All My Successes’

Let’s start with Oprah, who posted a beautiful snapshot with her late father, Vernon Winfrey, while reflecting on his impact. In an Oprah Daily essay she promoted on IG, she wrote: “My father is the root of all my successes. Personal. Physical. Financial. Because he understood intrinsically that fathering is a verb. It requires action.”

Michelle Obama To Barack On Father’s Day 2025: ‘He’s Always Been There’

Michelle Obama also tapped into nostalgia, posting a throwback of Barack with a young Sasha and Malia. “He’s always been there for us,” she wrote, “even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders.” Our forever FLOTUS made it clear: strength in silence is still love.

Ciara To Russell Wilson On Father’s Day 2025: ‘You Inspire Us’

Ciara jumped on Instagram with a loving reel of her husband Russell Wilson that is making everyone swoon. While showing clips of the Wilson Clan, Ciara chose Monica’s “Why I Love You So Much” as her post audio. “You show up for our babies the biggest way every day!” CiCi said about her NFL star. She added, “You inspire us so much!” Ciara and Russell Wilson have four children: Future Zahir Wilburn (from a previous relationship), Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess.

Teyana Taylor To Her Dad: ‘You Are Appreciated’

Teyana Taylor dropped a carousel for her dad, calling him her “ace boon” and writing, “Know that you are appreciated…I thank God for you every day.” Her post radiated love, legacy, and gratitude and fans are loving to see clips of their dad-daughter intimate moments.

DC Young Fly Loves On His Children

DC Young Fly jumped on social media with a cute selfie of himself and his three children for Father’s Day. The comedian and host remains strong, raising his kids after the loss of his partner, Ms. Jacky Oh! (Jacklyn Smith), who died after complications from cosmetic surgery in 2023. We love to see fathers celebrating fatherhood!

Tia Mowry’s Father’s Day 2025 Message: ‘Family Takes On New Shapes’

Tia Mowry gave props to multiple father figures in her life—including her father, her brother, and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. Her caption stood out: “Families take on new shapes. But one thing stays the same: the importance of being there with care and intention.” Whew. That part.

Corinne Foxx To Jamie Foxx: ‘Love Beyond Measure’

And don’t get us started on Corinne Foxx, who shared a gorgeous clip of Jamie Foxx walking her down the aisle. “From walking me through life to walking me down the aisle…I love you beyond measure,” she wrote. It’s rare, it’s tender, and it gave us chills.

From throwback flicks to new family moments, these posts show that fatherhood isn’t just a title – it’s a commitment. In a world where dads are often left out of the narrative, seeing these men get their shine reminds us how much love really lives here.

Happy Father’s Day! We see you. We thank you.

