The trial over the police-related death of Tyre Nichols has been filled with several twists, most of which have been disappointing yet sadly expected. In an unusual move, the federal judge presiding over the case has recused himself only days before the sentencing of the officers convicted on federal charges related to Tyre Nichols’ death.

According to CBS News, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris issued a one-sentence order last Friday recusing himself from the case and returning “the matter to the Clerk for reassignment to another United States District Judge for all further proceedings.” Norris had overseen the case since 2023, when Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith, the five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death, were indicted on federal charges. Norris declined to elaborate in court documents on why he decided to recuse himself from the case this late in the process.

Martin, Bean, Haley, and Smith were set to be sentenced this week, with Mills’ sentencing set for June 23. As a result of the recusal, the sentencing for the four officers has been removed from the court calendar this week, though the June 23 hearing remains. Judge Sheryl H. Lipman appears to have been appointed to the case and set a status conference for the former officers this Friday.

On Jan. 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving. Video shows Nichols was asked to step out of the car, and when he asked why he was being pulled over, the officers responded by yanking him out of the car. This provoked Nichols to run towards his home as the incident took place only blocks from where he lived. When the officers caught up to him, they could be seen brutally beating him. Nichols could be heard calling out for his mom during the assault. At no point after the beating did any of the officers administer aid to the visibly injured Nichols.

On May 7, Bean, Haley, and Smith were found not guilty on all state charges related to Tyre Nichols’ death, including second-degree murder, because apparently private citizens are expected to have more discipline and de-escalation skills than actual police officers. Mills and Martin III both took plea deals on both the federal and state charges, with prosecutors seeking 15 years for Mills and 40 years for Martin III.

From CBS News:

Bean, Haley and Smith were found guilty in federal court in October of obstruction of justice through witness tampering related to an attempt to cover up the beating.

The officers failed to say that they or their colleagues punched and kicked Nichols and broke Memphis Police Department rules when they did not include complete and accurate statements about what type of force they used.

Bean and Smith were acquitted of more serious civil rights charges by the federal jury. Haley was found guilty of violating Nichols’ civil rights by causing bodily injury and showing deliberate indifference to medical needs. He was also convicted of conspiracy to witness tamper.

Tyre Nichols’ death resulted in an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the Memphis Police Department. The DOJ found that the department frequently engaged in racial profiling of the city’s Black residents. “Memphis police officers regularly violate the rights of the people they are sworn to serve,” the report read.

The city rejected entering a consent decree despite the findings, which sadly wouldn’t have mattered given the Trump administration’s recent move to end consent decrees and reject the findings of the DOJ’s investigations into police departments under the Biden administration.

With the new judge on the case, it’s unclear when the men will be sentenced, as it’s expected that Judge Lipman will need time to familiarize herself with the facts and details of the case. While nothing can bring back Tyre Nichols, we can only hope that his family gets some semblance of justice through a proper sentence.

