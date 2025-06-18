Fox And Rob Richardson Share Their Powerful Story Of Love, Freedom, And Fighting Injustice

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Team / Reach Media Inc./ Team

On a recent episode of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, listeners were introduced—or reintroduced—to an extraordinary couple with an unforgettable journey: Rob and Sibil “Fox” Richardson. Known collectively as “Fox and Rob,” the New Orleans couple opened up about surviving more than two decades as an incarcerated family, and how their love and mission to bring change have only grown stronger since.

Fox and Rob’s story is already familiar to some, thanks to the Oscar-nominated documentary Time, which captured their family’s emotional, years-long battle for Rob’s release. The film earned praise across the world and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. But now, the couple is telling the next chapter of their story in a new sequel documentary, Time II: Unfinished Business, which debuts this Juneteenth.

When Erica asked what message they most hope people take away, Rob summed it up simply: “To be free is to free others.” That belief fuels everything they do today.

Fox and Rob’s fight for justice began after Rob was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a bank robbery. Fox, who also served time, turned into a full-time activist, legal advocate, and determined wife. Together, they endured 21 years of separation, raising their six sons while navigating a system that, as Fox pointed out, is designed to disproportionately punish Black families.

“Incarceration brings such shame on our families,” Fox shared. “But when God brings you from the dead back to life, you have a duty and obligation to do for other people what God has done for you.”

She went on to explain why they felt called to create Unfinished Business, even after the original Time documentary’s massive success: “As beautiful as Time was, it didn’t go far enough. People needed to know how Rob got out, and what we did with freedom after that.”

Their new film answers those questions and more—highlighting how their experience has transformed them into advocates determined to change how the justice system treats Black families. The timing of the release, on Juneteenth, is no accident either. It’s a symbolic and deeply personal celebration of liberation.

Erica ended the interview with a touching moment of gratitude when Fox revealed that Mary Mary’s hit “Go Get It” was her personal anthem during Rob’s clemency battle. “Your song became my theme song in the mornings,” Fox told Erica. “You are a part of my journey.”

For those interested in joining the couple on this next chapter, Time II: Unfinished Business premieres on June 19. Visit time2movie.com to RSVP for the official watch party.

Fox And Rob Richardson Share Their Powerful Story Of Love, Freedom, And Fighting Injustice was originally published on getuperica.com