Covfefe Chronicles: Trump Turns Beach Boys Nostalgia Into A Genocide Anthem

Earlier this week, Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social featuring military bombers set to a Beach Boys parody calling to “Bomb Iran,” reviving decades-old racist propaganda as campaign fodder.

It wasn’t a gaffe or an accident. It was a deliberate spectacle by a sitting president calling for mass death in sunny harmonies designed to make the threat feel safe, even nostalgic. The video didn’t just threaten violence against Iran; it turned anti-Muslim hate speech into sing-along entertainment for his base.

This so-called parody has a long, ugly history. Versions of “Bomb Iran” first appeared during the 1980s hostage crisis, blaring from conservative radio shows to stoke anti-Muslim fear and rage. Even “respectable” politicians joined in. John McCain infamously crooned “bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran” at a campaign stop in 2007, treating the murder of civilians like an oldies cover band.

Trump’s latest post drags that tradition back into the spotlight. It’s not foreign policy. It’s a death threat performed as kitsch. It’s the fantasy of racial violence set to the soundtrack of white American innocence. The choice of the Beach Boys isn’t incidental. By pairing their harmonies with calls for bombing brown Muslims, Trump isn’t just selling violence. He’s making it feel righteous. Familiar. Even fun.

What Trump is doing isn’t policy, and it isn’t strategy. It’s psychological warfare for an aging, frightened demographic. It’s empire in decline, humming to itself about mass death because it can’t imagine living in a world where it doesn’t rule unchallenged.

Trump’s video is more than an embarrassment. It’s a confession. A perfect artifact of an empire that can’t stop dreaming about killing while it pretends to be innocent.

In this episode of The Covfefe Chronicles, we’re not just calling out Trump’s grotesque nostalgia act, we’re breaking down how white supremacy turns genocidal threats into catchy singalongs, how the media helps launder that hate as “politics,” and what it says about an empire that’s willing to hum itself to sleep while plotting mass death.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.” Read her Substack here.

