Op-Ed: Bigoted MAGA Republican Wants To Deport NYC Mayoral Nominee Zohran Mamdani, Calling Him ‘Little Muhamaad’

Source: Pool / Getty

White conservatives have often claimed they’re fine with immigrants so long as they come to the U.S. “the right way,” meaning legally. This has always been a lie, and now they’re revealing that truth to anyone who didn’t already know it. If the notion that conservatives only objected to immigrants residing in the U.S. when their paperwork wasn’t in order wasn’t a big, fat lie, Republican voters would be far more outraged that their leaders are now calling on President Donald Trump to denaturalize and deport Zohran Mamdani.

As we previously reported, MAGA supporters across the MAGA-net, including GOP leaders, had gone into full meltdown mode over news that Mamdani had clinched the Democratic nomination in New York City’s mayoral race, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and, apparently, pissing in the Cheerios of Islamaphobic bigots across America. Well, the frantic attacks on Mamdani have increased exponentially since — *checks notes* — Tuesday, and now even lawmakers, who should know there’s no precedent, cause or logic behind it, are calling for Mamdani, who was 7 years old when he and his parents migrated to the U.S., to be stripped of his citizenship.

On Thursday, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) posted on X: “Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.” Attached to his post was a screenshot of a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging her to open an investigation into Mamdani.

Before we get to how far and wide Ogles is reaching in suggesting a legal reason to deport Mamdani, let’s take a look at the way the congressman began his tweet with explicit racism, right before accusing the presumptive Democratic nominee of being antisemitic.

Who the hell is “little Muhammad?”

Mamdani is Muslim, and, as mentioned earlier, white conservatives have not been shy about making his faith and ethnicity the central focus of their objection to him. “Little Muhammad” isn’t some cute nickname he came up with for himself, and he’s never been referred to as such in the media or by anyone else publicly. So, it appears that Ogles is quoting himself in a reference to the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, which would make “little Muhammad” an ethnic slur, not that it would matter to xenophobic hypocrites who are only pretending to care about antisemitism to mask their own bigotry.

Another thing to note is that, like many MAGA Republicans, including Trump himself, Ogles has blindly accused Mamdani of being a communist, an allegation that is substantiated by absolutely nothing, but bolstered by the fact that your average MAGA conservative has no damn clue what communism actually is.

From Al Jazeera:

Mamdani’s platform calls for making transportation, housing and groceries more affordable, but experts say he hasn’t espoused key tenets of communism, such as government takeover of industry and private property. “Mamdani is NOT a communist,” wrote Anna Grzymala-Busse, Stanford University professor of international studies, in an email to PolitiFact. “Communism involves a centrally planned economy, with no market forces. Prices and quantities are set by a central government authority. There is no democratic political competition, and instead a single party rules the country. He is not calling for any of this.” Unsurprisingly, Ogles believes Bondi can legally denaturalize and deport Mamdani, not because he has committed a crime — because he hasn’t — but because, eight years ago, he expressed views that anti-Palestine conservatives might find offensive. Ogles cited a chapter from the U.S. Code that outlines the revocation of citizenship for individuals who willfully misrepresent or conceal material support for terrorism.

From The Hill:

“According to public reports, including a June 21, 2025 New York Post article, Mr. Mamdani expressed open solidarity with individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses prior to becoming a U.S. citizen. Specifically, he rapped: ‘Free the Holy Land Five / My guys,’” Ogles wrote in the letter. The Holy Land Foundation is a U.S.-based Muslim charity. Five of its leaders were convicted of funneling money to Hamas in support of Palestine in 2008. “Publicly praising the Foundation’s convicted leadership as ‘my guys’ raises serious concerns about whether Mr. Mamdani held affiliations or sympathies he failed to disclose during the naturalization process,” Ogles wrote.

The Trump administration cited similar obscure legislation to justify the detention and deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist who also had not committed a crime. Khalil still faces a formal trial, but a federal judge ruled that he can’t be deported without due process just because the White House doesn’t agree with his views.

Even Ogles seems to be aware that what he’s trying to do violates the First Amendment, but as Trump supporters across the nation have shown, the Constitution ends where their unbridled xenophobia begins.

“While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization,” Ogles wrote.

Again, this man is going to pull every muscle in his body with that reach.

It would be nice if Ogles and all the other Republican leaders and groups who are calling for Mamdani’s deportation would just admit they’re doing it for the same reason every conservative justice on the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to aid Trump in his war against birthright citizenship.

It was never about the legality of Black and brown migrants living here. It was always about reinforcing white nationalism; they prove it every day!

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Racists Predictably Melt Down Over Muslim NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani’s Win

After Winning NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Primary, Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms Support For Reparations



