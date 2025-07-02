Cori Murray Named EVP Of Editorial Content At ‘EBONY Magazine’

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Congratulations are in order for award-winning journalist, editor and multi-platform story-teller Cori Murray.

On July 1, Murray announced that she would be joining EBONY Magazine as its new Executive Vice President of Editorial Content, adding another accomplishment to her incredible resume. A graduate of Hampton University, the esteemed writer spent 22 years at ESSENCE, including two as the magazine’s Deputy Editor from 2020 to 2022, where she oversaw both the digital and print platforms serving an audience of 31 million Black women, according to her website.

Under her editorial leadership, ESSENCE earned its first National Magazine Award from the American Society of Magazine Editors for Photography in April 2022. She also made history by featuring a same-sex couple on the magazine’s cover — a first in its 52-year legacy — among many other landmark achievements.

Now, she’s ready to make HER-story at EBONY.

“Eighty years ago, John H. Johnson and his wife Eunice Johnson built @ebonymagazine to amplify Black stories. Today, in my new role as EVP, editorial content, I’m a proud steward of this legacy brand as it continues chronicling our voices and moving Black forward,” Murray wrote in an Instagram post shared Tuesday. “Stay tuned for what’s ahead!”

Murray’s incredible career.

For a decade, Murray led programming for the Black Women in Hollywood awards and served as co-producer of the brand’s annual Oscars Week event. In recognition of her commitment to amplifying Black women’s voices, she received the ElevatHER Award from the Black Women Film Network in March 2022, honoring her work to champion and preserve the untold stories of Black women.

Murray is a proud member of the African American Film Critics Association and a recognized voice in cultural commentary. Her on-screen presence includes a featured role in the recent OWN docuseries Time of Essence, as well as appearances on national platforms such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, CNN, and MSNBC. She also lent her insights to Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed 2010 documentary, My Mic Sounds Nice: A Truth About Women in Hip Hop, solidifying her role as a trusted commentator on the intersections of culture, media, and representation.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Murray’s bylines have graced the covers of InStyle, Women’s Health, The Hollywood Reporter, our sister site HelloBeautiful, and EBONY, where she’s now a contributing force. In May, the Brooklyn-based journalist wrote a powerful cover story for EBONY, interviewing the legendary Angela Bassett about her role as fictional president Erika Sloane in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

She was also the mighty pen behind EBONY’s acclaimed 2022 feature on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, offering a deeply human look into the cast’s emotional return to set following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. In a moving, in-depth conversation, the film’s cast, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Dominique Thorne reflected on honoring Boseman’s legacy while continuing Marvel’s celebrated saga.

SEE ALSO:

Preston Damsky, ‘Viewpoint Neutrality,’ And White Supremacy [Op-Ed]

Florida Student Awarded For Racist Paper About Constitution