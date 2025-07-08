Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Are Taking Their Power Couple Era To The Next Level With ‘Honor Culture’

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors aren’t just one of Hollywood’s hottest couples; they’re now fitness and wellness moguls too. The duo just launched Honor Culture, a new venture teased on Instagram on July 7.

One promo reads: “Honor Your Healing. Honor Your Story.” Another simply teases, “Something’s coming. Stay tuned.” With black-and-white shots that scream strength, style, and serious chemistry, fans can’t get enough of the soft launch.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Launch Honor Culture

In the photos, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are serving body, discipline, and pure Black love. The pair looks TF good and we love to see it.

Meagan’s arms? Sculpted. Her waist? Snatched. Her Curves? You already know.

Meanwhile, Jonathan is giving peak muscle motivation: shirtless with an intensity on 10. One shot even shows him carrying Meagan on his shoulders like it’s light work. Because it is.

The sporty but statement-worthy editorial shoot seems intentional. The couple is letting us know their bond is deeper than red carpets and headlines.

A Couple That Works Out Together, Stays Together?

After a rocky public period following Jonathan’s legal issues, they’ve kept pushing. From courtship to engagement to marriage, now to business partners, the cute couple is proving they’re built to last.

Meagan credited Jonathan for helping her get into top shape at the premiere of her film Divorce in Black. She had everyone talking as her flat abs and ice blue cutout gown put everyone to shame that night.

While on the carpet, she told Entertainment Tonight that having a fit, supportive partner helps.

When asked about the secret to her abs, she said, “Mr. Majors.” She continued, “He works out very, very hard and that’s the added benefit of someone who is consistent. So, it has changed my life and my physique.”

Now we know that Jonathan isn’t just spotting her at the gym; he’s building something even bigger.

We don’t have all the details on what Honor Culture includes just yet. But one thing’s clear: it’s more than fitness. It’s about healing, storytelling, and owning your power.

And with the owners looking this good? We’re sold – might as well get our coins ready.

