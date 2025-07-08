‘Married To Medicine’s’ Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Running For Georgia State Representative

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t just fixing smiles anymore; she’s looking to fix social problems and make a difference. The reality TV star revealed exclusively to People magazine on July 7 that she’s officially running for Georgia State Representative District 93.

Dr. Heavenly makes her run official today, July 8, on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Going From Shade Throwing on Screen To Shaking Tables At The State Capitol

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner—and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” Heavenly shared with People. “Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions.”

Dr. Heavenly, known for her brutal honesty (and occasional shade!), promises to bring that same authenticity to politics. According to campaign videos, she will focus on healthcare, education, economic prosperity, and boosting support for small businesses.

And who else is joining her on this political ride? Quad Webb, another fan-favorite from Married to Medicine, is stepping up as her campaign manager. Can we say, iconic duo?

Fans and celebrities alike are buzzing. Quad herself said, “Heavenly is a woman of action. If anyone can shake things up and make real change, it’s her.”

Dr. Heavenly first appeared on Married to Medicine during its second season, having previously been introduced as a friend on the show. “It’s humbling,” Dr. Heavenly told ESSENCE about watching herself on screen. “You get to see what other people see, and that reflection has been a learning experience. I’ve grown tremendously.”

Will Dr. Heavenly Kimes Be Balancing Campaign & Cameras During The Taping Of Married To Medicine Season 12?

The popular series is currently filming its 12th season, and while it’s unclear exactly how much of Dr. Heavenly’s political journey will be captured, cameras are rolling. Viewers might just get an inside look at her campaign trail, blending reality TV with real-life political drama.

But let’s keep it real—running for office as a Black woman isn’t easy. Society often holds Black women to higher, harsher standards. Whether balancing motherhood, business, or career, Black women face relentless scrutiny, judgment, and frustrating double standards.

Dr. Heavenly’s bold step into politics deserves applause. She’s leveraging her platform to represent her community, and we love to see it.

We’ll be watching closely as Dr. Heavenly navigates this exciting new chapter. With her – and her girl Quad – in the race, it got a whole lot more interesting.

