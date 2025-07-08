Subscribe
Politics

Reality TV Star Heavenly Kimes Is Running For Office

‘Married To Medicine’s’ Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Running For Georgia State Representative

The 'Married to Medicine' star is making her first political run official, and her girl Quad Webb is leading the campaign!

Published on July 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

heavenly kimes BravoCon 2023
Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t just fixing smiles anymore; she’s looking to fix social problems and make a difference. The reality TV star revealed exclusively to People magazine on July 7 that she’s officially running for Georgia State Representative District 93.

Dr. Heavenly makes her run official today, July 8, on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Going From Shade Throwing on Screen To Shaking Tables At The State Capitol

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner—and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” Heavenly shared with People. “Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions.”

Dr. Heavenly, known for her brutal honesty (and occasional shade!), promises to bring that same authenticity to politics. According to campaign videos, she will focus on healthcare, education, economic prosperity, and boosting support for small businesses.

And who else is joining her on this political ride? Quad Webb, another fan-favorite from Married to Medicine, is stepping up as her campaign manager. Can we say, iconic duo?

Fans and celebrities alike are buzzing. Quad herself said, “Heavenly is a woman of action. If anyone can shake things up and make real change, it’s her.”

Dr. Heavenly first appeared on Married to Medicine during its second season, having previously been introduced as a friend on the show.  “It’s humbling,” Dr. Heavenly told ESSENCE about watching herself on screen. “You get to see what other people see, and that reflection has been a learning experience. I’ve grown tremendously.”

Will Dr. Heavenly Kimes Be Balancing Campaign & Cameras During The Taping Of Married To Medicine Season 12?

The popular series is currently filming its 12th season, and while it’s unclear exactly how much of Dr. Heavenly’s political journey will be captured, cameras are rolling. Viewers might just get an inside look at her campaign trail, blending reality TV with real-life political drama.

But let’s keep it real—running for office as a Black woman isn’t easy. Society often holds Black women to higher, harsher standards. Whether balancing motherhood, business, or career, Black women face relentless scrutiny, judgment, and frustrating double standards.

Dr. Heavenly’s bold step into politics deserves applause. She’s leveraging her platform to represent her community, and we love to see it.

We’ll be watching closely as Dr. Heavenly navigates this exciting new chapter. With her – and her girl Quad – in the race, it got a whole lot more interesting.

SEE ALSO:

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Are Taking Their Power Couple Era To The Next Level With ‘Honor Culture’

Documentary On The Legendary Justice Thurgood Marshall Set To Premiere In Fall

‘Married To Medicine’s’ Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Running For Georgia State Representative  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related Tags

Georgia

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Father holding baby daughter looking at camera
News

Trump Administration Cuts Funding For Black Infant Health Research, Labeling It A DEI Initiative

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Array
Opinion

Diddy Please: Yes, You’re A Bozo For Cheering For Sean Combs

News

Op-Ed: Creepy Fox News Hosts Speaks On Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Personal Life, Offers To Set Her Up With ‘White’ Friend

Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics

Right-Wing White Women Don’t Care About Iranian Women In Burkas. They Just Want to Control You Here

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Press Room
Crime

Why Sean Combs Was Never Going To Be Fully Held Accountable [Op-Ed]

Neo-Nazis Rally in Toledo
News

White Nationalist Indicted In Plot To Kill Federal Officers

Two women with pride flag
Opinion

Erased In The Name Of ‘Choice’: How This Moment Echoes Our Oldest Wounds

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close