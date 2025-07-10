Subscribe
Entertainment

TV One & CLEO TV Celebrate Black Culture & Flavor At Essence

TV One & CLEO TV Celebrate Black Culture & Flavor At Essence Eats

With Black creators at the helm, TV One and CLEO TV continue to elevate voices that mainstream media often overlooks

Published on July 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Essence Festival's Essence Eats Panel
Source: Courtesy / TV One

TV One and CLEO TV turned up the heat at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, serving up more than just good food. They dished out soul, storytelling, and Black excellence. Read more about the conversation inside.

During the Essence Eats segment of the Essence Food & Wine Festival, TV One and CLEO TV hosted a lively panel titled “Celebrating Culinary & Lifestyle Storytelling,” spotlighting the richness of Black culture through food, travel, and design.

Moderated by Bossip Managing Editor Dani Canada, the conversation featured an all-star lineup. Emmy-nominated entertainer and culinary personality Tamar Braxton, celebrity chef and host Jernard Wells, and lifestyle expert Jazz Smollett all discussed the beauty of culinary and lifestyle storytelling. Together, they unpacked the magic behind their hit series—Braxton’s hilarious and heartwarming Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E, Wells’ flavorful travel show Savor the City, and Smollett’s soulful and stylish Living by Design.

In just 20 minutes, the trio dove deep into the power of storytelling through culture. Tamar spoke candidly about the importance of representation.

“TV One and CLEO TV allow us to be unapologetically Black,” she commented. “We get to live out loud and be proud.”

Wells echoed the sentiment, praising the platforms for their authenticity.

“They let us tell OUR stories. Unfiltered,” Wells shared.

Smollett highlighted the joy of connecting with real people through her work saying, “It’s a lot of fun to touch people’s lives.”

The panel was informative and electric. Audience members laughed, clapped, and nodded along as the conversation touched on everything from preserving cultural traditions to breaking barriers in lifestyle programming. The stars reflected on how food, travel, and design are more than content. They’re tools for celebration, healing, and connection.

With Black creators at the helm, TV One and CLEO TV continue to elevate voices that mainstream media often overlooks. This Essence Eats panel was a perfect example of the networks’ mission: to amplify authentic, resonant stories that reflect the richness of the Black experience.

From kitchen laughs to cross-country flavors and bold design inspiration, these creators are proving that lifestyle content isn’t just about aesthetics. Instead, it’s about heart, history, and community. This weekend, TV One and CLEO TV reminded everyone that Black storytelling is not just thriving, but it’s leading the way.

SEE ALSO:

#ESSENCEFest: National Urban League Honors Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, Jasmine Crockett & Danessa Myricks As Powerful, Pioneering Women

‘Married To Medicine’s’ Dr. Heavenly Kimes Is Running For Georgia State Representative



TV One & CLEO TV Celebrate Black Culture & Flavor At Essence Eats  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related Tags

TV One

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
West Virginia State Capitol Building 8
Education

Did Y’all Know There Are 2 Predominantly White HBCUs In West Virginia? Read That Again

US-BRITAIN-CRIME-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL
News

MAGA Hardliners Split Over Sudden Disappearance Of Epstein List

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Array
Opinion

Diddy Please: Yes, You’re A Bozo For Cheering For Sean Combs

Neo-Nazis Rally in Toledo
News

White Nationalist Indicted In Plot To Kill Federal Officers

Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics

Right-Wing White Women Don’t Care About Iranian Women In Burkas. They Just Want to Control You Here

TOPSHOT-us-politics-racism-rally
News

White Supremacists Patriot Front March In Louisville, NAACP Speaks Out 

Home Depot Building Mug
News

Home Depot’s DEI Removal Has Activist Group Calling For Boycott 

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close