Subscribe
News

ABC News Panel Skewers Trump For His Epstein Files Struggle

Outrage from supporters of President Donald Trump over his handling of the case of Jeffrey Epstein drew ridicule on an ABC News panel.

Published on July 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

Hardline supporters of President Donald Trump are expressing their displeasure with him, accusing him and his administration of withholding files related to the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. A panel on ABC’s This Week on Sunday (July 13) laid blame on Trump for their anger, with host Jonathan Karl asking others on the panel if the “boys and gals of Team MAGA” would simply let the matter drop.

“Well, look, what Donald Trump is learning is when you start the fire, sometimes you can’t put it out,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said to Karl. “Now, he started this Epstein fire during the campaign and prior to that by alleging that this was all some, you know, Democratic plot, that he was perhaps murdered by former Democratic officeholder, that there were a lot of Democrats who had been down to Jeffrey Epstein’s island and all the rest.”

The uproar stems from a memo sent out by Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice stated that there was “no incriminating client list” or other evidence that suggested that Epstein was collecting information on high-profile figures, or that they were allegedly involved in salacious sex trafficking exploits with underage girls. This comes after Trump and Bondi had repeatedly pledged to supporters that they would release damaging evidence, including “flight logs,” supported by FBI director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

“He used that to fire up his own base, and he was going to get to the bottom of it, and he was going to release it because he’s absolutely in favor of transparency,” Christie continued. “And let’s be clear about this. Pam Bondi, there’s no chance, in my opinion, that Pam Bondi made this decision on her own. No chance.” According to The New York Times, a fiery spat between Bondi and Bongino over the memo has led to Bongino reportedly deciding to leave his position with the FBI.

Former DOJ spokesperson Sarah Issgur also called Trump out on the panel, noting that his MAGA supporter base is “really big on this stuff though, JFK, Epstein, the moon landing, chemtrails.” Trump took to his Truth Social media platform on Sunday (July 13), pleading with his supporters to “not waste time and energy” on the issue in a rambling post, defending Bondi and writing, “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”


SEE ALSO:

Boys & Girls Club Programs At Risk As Trump Freezes Federal Funding

Op-Ed: Can Trump Strip Citizenship From Naturalized Americans?

ABC News Panel Skewers Trump For His Epstein Files Struggle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

Trump

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
ICE Detains Immigrants Inside New York City Courthouses
Politics

ICE Masks Are Just Modern Ku Klux Klan Hoods [Op-Ed]

West Virginia State Capitol Building 8
Education

Did Y’all Know There Are 2 Predominantly White HBCUs In West Virginia? Read That Again

TOPSHOT-us-politics-racism-rally
News

White Supremacists Patriot Front March In Louisville, NAACP Speaks Out 

US-BRITAIN-CRIME-JUSTICE-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL
News

MAGA Hardliners Split Over Sudden Disappearance Of Epstein List

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Minneapolis Downtown Buildings and Flags at City Hall
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Lawsuit Filed After Investigation Found White Bus Driver Made Black Passengers Sit In Back Of Bus

Graduation Selfie Celebration
Education

Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Is The Latest Chapter In America’s War On Black Education

Trump departs for Texas, calls deadly flooding 'a horrible thing'
Politics

Trump’s ‘Good English’ Gaffe Is Proof He Still Doesn’t Get Africa Or Grammar

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close