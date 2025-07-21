Subscribe
Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Reportedly Passes Away At 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Reportedly Passes Away At 54 From Apparent Drowning

A staple of Black television history, Warner’s portrayal of Theo helped shape the image of a modern Black family on screen.

Published on July 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

There’s sad news to report about Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The Cosby Show star, 54, has reportedly died after an apparent drowning.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024
Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

TMZ confirmed the news Monday afternoon. According to People, the actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming.

The Emmy-nominated actor starred as the lovable and often-humbled teen son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, endearing himself to millions during the show’s groundbreaking run from 1984 to 1992.

A staple of Black television history, Warner’s portrayal of Theo helped shape the image of a modern Black family on screen. His natural charm and comedic timing made him one of TV’s most memorable coming-of-age characters.

Warner went on to have a successful career in directing, music, and voice work, but for many, he’ll always be Theo, the heart of The Cosby Show.

This story is still developing.

The post R.I.P. Malcolm Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54 From Apparent Drowning appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO:

It Was Superman’s Movie, But Mister Terrific Stole The Show 

Protect Black Women: Shaq Defends Angel Reese, Slams Robert Griffin III For Talking Sideways

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Reportedly Passes Away At 54 From Apparent Drowning  was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

The Cosby Show

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Jabari Peoples
News

Attorney Says Independent Autopsy Found Jabari Peoples, Teen Killed By Alabama Officer, Was Shot In Back

The ‘Dangerous’ Denial Of The True History Of The Confederacy, Confederate Flag And Racism
News

Louisiana Renames Camp Beauregard After Confederate General’s Slave-Owner Father 

5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Politics

Fox News Insulted Jasmine Crockett Because They Fear Intelligent Black Women

California's Capital. The State Capital building
News

White California Man Who Punched Black Boy For Speaking To White Children Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison

William McNeil Jr., black man punched by jacksonville, florida cops
News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

News

Trump’s DOJ Recommends Brett Hankison Serve 24-Hour Sentence For Civil Rights Violations During Breonna Taylor Raid

ICE Crash Bell
News

Federal Judge Rules ICE Engages In Racial Profiling, DHS Denies It (While ICE Director Admits It)

Florida Lawmakers Tour Trump Administration's "Alligator Alcatraz"
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Alligator Alcatraz Is Racial Violence As Entertainment In America

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close