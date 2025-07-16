Protect Black Women: Shaq Defends Angel Reese, Slams Robert Griffin III For Talking Sideways

Source: Daniel Bartel / Getty

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is heavily in his protect Black women bag, as he recently came to the defense of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese in the wake of the online racist attacks she received from former football player-turned-commentator Robert Griffin III.

During a recent appearance on the Off The Record podcast, O’Neal made it very clear that he does not play when it comes to Reese, who he has been a mentor to since she was a college athlete.

“RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f—ing face,”O’Neal said on the July 15 episode. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it bro.”

“You got your job, you got your podcast, just leave my Angel Reese alone,” he warned. “I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F—king stop it — that’s the last time. OK? Thank you.”

“It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for your podcast. You’re going to be remembered for your podcast. That should tell you you’re not that f—king great,” O’Neal added.

The issue began when Griffin fueled rumors regarding Reese “hating” fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark, after he claimed that someone from Reese’s inner circle reached out to him and confirmed that Reese is jealous over the attention that Clark gets in comparison to her.

Griffin also fueled racist rhetoric about the issue that involved Reese being depicted as a monkey online, which prompted him to take to social media to defend himself.

“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond,” Griffin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“That will never be okay with me,” his message continued. “I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other. … All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever.”

As of now, Reese has not publicly responded to Griffin’s comments, but O’Neal said that she definitely wants to, but he has been telling her behind the scenes to let him handle it.

