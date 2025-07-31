White Florida Couple Racially Harasses, Threatens To Lynch Black Man Just For Knocking On Their Door

Source: Antavis Johnson / Antavis Johnson

So, apparently — and this might surprise folks who suffer under the delusion that America has reached its post-racial era — there are still a lot of white people in this country who really, reeeeally want to lynch Black people on sight.

Antavis Johnson, a Black project manager in Florida, recently had an encounter with a white couple who definitely appear to be the type to wish they could relive America’s grand wizard golden age. Johnson said he knocked on the door of the couple’s home near Orlando, and found they were not up for company, at least not of the melanated persuasion.

Johnson shared a video on TikTok that showed the disgruntled Caucasian couple hurling threats and racist remarks at him as he walked away towards another house in the neighborhood. The couple appeared to believe he was a salesman, as the white man following him can be heard saying “no soliciting” in between racial slurs and threats to “hang” him, of course. In reality, Johnson was going door-to-door handing out materials to residents to inform them about utility upgrades that are happening in the area. So, he wasn’t soliciting, which the couple would have known if they let him get a word in edgewise instead of seeing a Black man at their door and immediately fantasizing about stringing him up for simply existing in close proximity to the whites.

“The wife opened it, and I could tell immediately she was upset,” Johnson explained on a GoFundMe page he set up because he’s afraid to return to his job and needs to provide for his daughter. “I politely said, ‘I’m so sorry if this isn’t a good time.’”

That’s when the Klan — sorry — man of the house reportedly came outside and immediately started hurling slurs at the Black man who was just trying to do his job.

“Before I could even step off their porch, he started screaming the N-word at me, yelling, ‘Get off my property! Get out of my neighborhood,’” Johnson said.

Much of what Johnson recalled could be seen and heard plainly in the video.

“Oh, he said he’s recording,” the white woman is heard saying.

“That’s right, report me,” KK-Karen continued.

“Get your Black ass out of here, motherf***r, stop listening. Get your Black ass out of here,” the white man can be heard shouting. “Get f*cked up… Get your f—king ass beat, mother**ker, get the f**k out of here, record that sh*t, come back together. I’ll f**king hang your ass now!”

“I hope you show your employers, show your employers, because this is what your employees do,” the woman said, as her husband continued to shout at Johnson incoherently outside of his free and flagrant use of the N-word.

“Dumb fucking n**ger, there’s no truth, and get your Black ass the f*ck out of here,” he shouted.

Johnson also shared a second video that appeared to show a police officer who acknowledged the couple’s hatefulness and racism, but told him, “No crime was committed.”

“I was terrified for my life,” Johnson said. “I have a 4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now.”

So, to recap, white supremacists are still among us, people need to understand that every stranger who knocks at your door isn’t trying to sell them something, and that even if they are, it’s no reason to go full-KKK on them, and, apparently, harassing and threatening to lynch a Black man just for knocking on your door is not illegal in the state of Florida.

But we’re in post-racial America now, right?

