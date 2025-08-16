Subscribe
Business & Economy

Rising Black Unemployment Signals Economic Warning

Rising Unemployment Among African Americans Signals Economic Warning

Black unemployment hits 7.2%, signaling broader economic challenges ahead. Discover why this trend serves as an early warning.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Workplace with laptop, empty notepad office supplies on office desk. Creative background
Source: alfexe / Getty

The latest employment data reveals a troubling trend that economists are calling an early warning sign for the broader economy. Black unemployment reached 7.2% in July 2025, a sharp increase from 6.3% just one year ago and significantly higher than the national average of 4.2%. This surge represents more than just numbers—it serves as what experts describe as the “canary in the coal mine” for economic downturns.

Black Americans have historically faced the brunt of economic downturns first, and current data suggests this pattern continues. Black women have been particularly affected, with unemployment rising from 5.5% to 6.3% over the past year. Some states, like Michigan, are seeing Black unemployment rates near 10%, nearly double their overall state unemployment rates.

Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, explains that “the Black unemployment rate is always the first to go up” during economic slowdowns. This early indicator suggests potential challenges ahead for the broader labor market, as unemployment rates among other ethnic groups have already begun ticking upward.

Several interconnected factors contribute to this surge. Federal job cuts have disproportionately impacted Black workers, who comprise 18% of the federal workforce compared to 12% of the overall workforce. Agencies like the Department of Education, where Black employees make up 36% of staff, have experienced significant reductions.

The rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs has created what Andre Perry of the Brookings Institution calls an “antagonistic posture against the Black workforce.” While DEI programs had limitations, their elimination may be affecting Black hiring rates and career advancement opportunities.

Occupational segregation also plays a role, as Black workers are more concentrated in sectors experiencing job losses, including manufacturing and wholesale trade.

This trend signals broader economic challenges ahead. The concentration of job losses in specific communities and sectors suggests underlying structural issues that extend beyond cyclical economic changes. However, recognizing these early warning signs creates opportunities for proactive policy interventions and targeted support programs.

The rise in Black unemployment serves as both an economic indicator and a call for systemic change, highlighting the need for more resilient and equitable economic structures.

SEE MORE:

Top U.S. School Systems Ranked: Best and Worst Revealed

The Damage Donald Trump Is Doing Is Worse Than You Think

Rising Unemployment Among African Americans Signals Economic Warning  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related Tags

Unemployment

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Main Street Anna Illinois
10 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice

10 Sundown Towns That Shaped A Dark Chapter In Black American History

Tom-Homan-CPAC-February-21
Public Figures

Dean Cain’s New Job: Being A Superhero For White Nationalism

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: Attorney General Pam Bondi, center,
News

Trump Is Targeting Cities With Large Black Populations

Business people in the office.
Business & Economy

300K Black Women Gone From The Workforce Is Economic Lynching Disguised As A Downturn

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Trump Announces Deployment Of National Guard In Washington D.C.
Politics

Tanks In Chocolate City: Black DC Is Center Stage In The Opening Act Of Trump’s Authoritarian Rehearsal

Multiracial family with American flags on US holiday
News

Could Trump Get Rid Of Interracial Marriage?

Giovanni Pelletier
News

What Happened To Giovanni Pelletier? Family Demands Answers After Teen’s Body Reportedly Found In Pond

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close