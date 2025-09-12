Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Faith In The Time Of Monsters: Art, Faith, Facilitate Change

Faith In The Time Of Monsters Event Proves Art And Faith Are On The Frontline Of Change

Faith in the Time of Monsters showed that when art, activism, and faith come together, people are inspired and given the courage to push back against fear.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Cornel West
Source: Dr. Cornel West at “Faith in the Time of Monsters” in Seattle, Washington, Sept. 6. kirsten west savali,dr. cornel west,faith in the time of monsters / Kirsten West Savali

The Valley and Mountain United Methodist Church, pastored by Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, had a Faith in the Time of Monsters event last weekend, which was a bold reminder of how art and faith can light the way during difficult times. Inspired by philosopher Antonio Gramsci’s idea that “the old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born,” the gathering spoke directly to the “monsters” of our day—Christian nationalism, rising fascism in America, and the pressures of late-stage capitalism.

The awe-inspiring event, which took place in Seattle, Washington, on the evening of Sept. 6, served as a call to action, showing how creativity and faith can fuel real change and encourage solidarity.

“We love our neighbors who need and deserve support and navigating their environments and ways that honor their physical accessibilities and spectrum of neurodivergence,” Co-Director of Faith Over Fear Cohorts, Rev. Vahisha Hasan said. 

The lineup made that clear. Valley Mountain Board Member Michael McPherson spoke to the audience, reminding us all that there is still work to be done. 

“We have come together to be like-minded people who are prepared and preparing to do the work needed to create the world we want to see,” McPhearson said. 

Dr. Cornel West, one of today’s most powerful voices, challenged the audience to walk in solidarity in order to stand tall against fascism and greed. 

“Can we sustain our fortitude in individually and collectively with solidarity, such that we constitute a strong countervailing force against the fascist tendency of organized greed and weaponized hatred and indifference toward development?” Dr. Cornel West asked. 

His words were grounded by the fiery poetry of Tony Award–winning author and poet, Staceyann Chin, whose work turns personal stories into collective strength. Her performance reminded the crowd of the importance of change in the face of adversity, highlighting that art can be both healing and revolutionary.

The audience was also spellbound by a vocal performance from the Reverand Dr. DeAnza Sekou, whose uplifting and powerful lyrics set the tone for the rest of the event. 

Then came Rev. Sekou and the Freedom Fighters, who lifted the energy even higher. Their music—part protest, part church revival—turned the room into a space of hope and solidarity. It was a soundtrack for today’s civil rights struggles, and the audience joined in with claps, shouts, and song, leading with the powerful message of working together as one. 

The faith-building event also had a larger purpose: raising funds for the Center for Faith, Art, and Justice, an organization already training thousands of people in nonviolence and supporting grassroots movements across the country.

Faith in the Time of Monsters showed that when art, activism, and faith come together, it doesn’t just inspire people, it gives us the courage to push back against fear and imagine a better world; proving that the real danger isn’t just the “monsters” we face—it’s the paralysis that keeps us from confronting them.


SEE ALSO:

Dr. Cornel West Speaks At ‘Faith In The Time Of Monsters’

Cornel West On Why It’s Time For Black America To Fight Back

Related Tags

Center for Faith, Art, and Justice Cornel West Faith in the Time of Monsters

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
National-Conservative-Convention-in-Washington
News

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt Suggests America Is ‘Only’ For European ‘Descendants’ During Conservative Conference

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 7: President Donald Trump departs fr
Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

President Trump Travels To New York To Attend U.S. Open Finals
News

Trump Booed At US Open, As The Least Popular President Continues To Receive The Same Hate He Spreads

President Trump Holds News Conference Day After Midterm Elections
News

‘Be quiet!’: Trump Lashes Out At Black Journalist Over Question About Chicago War Post

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

US Secretary Of Education Linda McMahon Visits Alpha School Austin
News

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Person holding hands together in prayer gesture, symbolizing hope, faith, meditation, spirituality, trust, belief, peace, devotion, inner strength and resilience during hard times.
News

‘Christian’ Nationalist Pastor Urges White Parents To Keep Their Kids Away From Black People. Let’s Talk About It

Hosts Of "Ruthless" Podcast Visit "Jesse Watters Primetime"
News

Op-Ed: As A Black Man, I Really Just Want MAGA To STFU About Black People: Here’s Why…

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close