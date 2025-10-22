Subscribe
News

Court Lifts Block On Deploying National Guard In Portland

Appeals Court Lifts Block On Trump Deploying National Guard In Portland

President Trump said he has “unquestioned power” to deploy the National Guard to Portland and San Francisco in a Fox News interview. 

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portland Residents React To Trump's Threats To Deploy National Guard
Source: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty

Despite morale being low for the guardsmen already deployed in cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump is intent on deploying National Guard troops into more American cities. It seems like he may be getting his wish after an appeals court ruled he can deploy the National Guard to Portland. 

According to the New York Times, Judge Karin J. Immergut of the Federal District Court for the District of Oregon temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland earlier this month. Immergut’s ruling placed a block on National Guard troops from Oregon, as well as guardsmen from across the nation. The appeals court ruling only struck down the block on deploying Oregon National Guard troops.

“After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority,” the 2-1 ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said. The judges added that “Even if the President may exaggerate the extent of the problem on social media, this does not change that other facts provide a colorable basis” for Trump to deploy the National Guard to Portland. 

Lawyers for the Trump administration argued that since the first block was appealed, Immergut should drop the second as the judges wrote that the two restraining orders “rise and fall together” in their ruling. 

Judge Susan P. Graber did not mince words in her dissent on the ruling. Graber called the ruling “absurd” and wrote that “It erodes core constitutional principles, including sovereign States’ control over their States’ militias and the people’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to object to the government’s policies and actions.”

Oregon’s governor, Tina Kotek, has been critical of the Trump administration’s effort to deploy the National Guard to Portland, calling it “a gross, un-American abuse of power.”

“I’m very troubled by the decision of the court,” Kotek said in a news conference on Monday. “These citizen soldiers have been pulled away from their families and their jobs for weeks to carry out some kind of mission in Oregon.”

Portland is not the only place President Trump is looking to deploy the National Guard, as he recently expressed a desire to send Guardsmen into San Francisco, according to the Guardian. “We’re gonna go to San Francisco. The difference is, I think they want us in San Francisco,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News. The “they” he’s referring to largely consists of tech billionaires like Elon Musk, White House Crypto Czar David Sacks, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Sacks has previously said a “targeted operation” could clean up the city, and Benioff has received substantial criticism for saying he supported the National Guard being deployed to San Francisco.

During the interview, Trump said he had “unquestioned power” to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco. “Don’t forget: I can use the Insurrection Act,” he said. The Insurrection Act gives the president the ability to deploy the military and federalized National Guard troops to quell domestic uprisings. While legitimately terrifying, it’s also deeply hilarious that a guy who incited an actual ass insurrection during the Capitol riot wants to call someone else an insurrectionist. 

It’s just sad that cities that didn’t vote for Trump are being threatened with occupation, all because people who’ve never left their hometown believed what Fox News told them about Democrat-led cities. 

SEE ALSO:

Judge Blocks Trump From Invading Portland, Illinois Sues Next

Trump Floats Idea Of Deploying National Guard To New Orleans

President Trump Says He’ll Deploy National Guard To Memphis

Related Tags

Donald Trump Insurrection Act National Guard Oregon National Guard Tina Kotek

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
White Nationalists Group "White Lives Matter" Organizes March In Huntington Beach
Opinion

When White Folks Say They Want To Burn You, Believe Them

White House US President Donald Trump
News

President Trump Gives AG Bondi More Names To Prosecute In Oval Office Meeting

News

Trial Begins For Ex-Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey—Here’s What To Know

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

DHS Secretary Noem Holds Press Conference In Bradenton, Florida
Opinion

DHS Uses Black Teen’s Video To Falsely Depict Black Youths As ICE Agent Hunters

News

JD Vance, Karoline Leavitt, Mike Johnson And The Real ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

US-POLITICS-PROTEST-NATIONAL GUARD
News

ICE Agents Violently Cuff, Arrest WGN Employee They Claim Assaulted Them

Victoria King
News

What Happened To Victoria King? Family Seeks Answers After 6-Year-Old Girl Dies On Field Trip

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close