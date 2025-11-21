The Fall From Fame: How Pras Michel Went From Fugees Star To A 14-Year Prison Sentence

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel’s life reads like a movie… from Grammy heights with the Fugees to a staggering fall from grace, culminating in a 14-year prison sentence. Once celebrated as one-third of one of hip-hop’s most revered trios, his later years have been mired in scandal, conspiracy, and a high-stakes political trial. This is how a music legend became embroiled in an international web of illicit lobbying, foreign money, and courtroom drama.

Early Life

Born in Brooklyn to Haitian immigrant parents, Pras grew up in a world shaped by both struggle and ambition. Music offered an escape and a platform, and alongside childhood friends Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, he honed his voice and vision. Their bond ran deep, born of shared history and the drive to transform hardship into art.

The Fugees Era

In the 1990s, the Fugees broke through with raw talent and socially conscious lyrics, culminating in their landmark album The Score. Hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not” made them global icons, earning multiple Grammys and a place in hip-hop’s pantheon. Pras wasn’t just a background player either. His beats, backing vocals, and streetwise energy helped anchor the trio’s magic. At their peak, the Fugees were not just a group, but also a movement.

Life After Fame

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the Fugees, Pras explored film, activism, and business, weaving politics with his creative ambitions. That ambition morphed into riskier territory. He became linked to international financiers and political schemes, leveraging his fame and connections in ways that went far beyond the music industry. As he pursued influence, the singer-turned-entrepreneur increasingly found himself navigating the corridors of power rather than recording studios.

The Scandal, Trial & Sentencing

In 2023, Pras was convicted on 10 federal counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Prosecutors say he routed more than $120 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low into U.S. politics (including former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign) using straw donors to obscure the money’s origins. Witnesses in his trial included Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Yesterday, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced him to 14 years in prison and ordered the forfeiture of nearly $65 million.

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

What This Means For The Fugees’ Legacy

Pras’ downfall casts a long shadow over the Fugees’ legacy. Their music was once a symbol of resistance and authenticity. Now, part of that story is entwined with political scandal and corruption. For fans, it raises uncomfortable questions about the intersection of fame, wealth, and power. How much of their success was about art? How much became a gateway to influence? While Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean remain celebrated for their contributions, Pras’ conviction complicates the narrative, reminding us that sometimes the costs of ambition go far beyond the studio.

SEE ALSO:

Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Illegal Campaign Donation Case

After Federal Conspiracy Conviction, Pras Posts Cryptic Social Media Message As He Gets New Lawyers