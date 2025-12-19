The Most Common Holiday Scams—And How To Avoid Them

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Every year, we hear that “scam season” starts earlier and ends later—and if you think crooks only work 9-to-5, think again. People fall victim to fraud year-round, but there’s a real spike during the holiday season. That’s because during this time folks are stressed, in a rush, spending more money, and opening themselves up to deals, travel plans, gifts, and charity requests. Scammers know this, and they deploy every trick in the book—from AI-generated fake offers to phony delivery texts—to separate you from your hard-earned cash and personal information. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and consumer protection groups have repeatedly warned that holiday-related fraud exploits emotions like generosity and urgency, often leaving victims embarrassed to speak up after the fact.

Scammers aim for the holidays because there’s money moving everywhere—shopping, travel, gift exchanges, donations, shipping, and more. When people are distracted by family, deadlines, or travel logistics, they’re less likely to slow down and double-check a text message or look twice at a deal that seems “too good to be true.” That’s why fake shopping sites, bogus travel deals, delivery notification texts, and impersonated charities flourish at this time of year. Newer technologies like AI and deepfake tools only make these holiday scams more convincing, mimicking real companies, ads, and even voices to lower your guard.

Even though scams surge during the holidays, the good news is you can protect yourself with awareness and a few simple habits. Start by slowing down before clicking links, especially in texts or emails about deliveries, deals, or urgent problems. Verify online sellers through reviews and official website domains, and favor credit cards over peer-to-peer payment apps since you can dispute charges more easily. When giving to charity, take extra time to confirm that the organization is legitimate through recognized watchdogs before donating. And remember: if a deal, request, or alert makes your heart skip a beat, take a breath and double check before you act — that pause can save you a lot of trouble.

Here’s a list of the most common holiday scams right now and how to avoid them:

Fake Online Shopping & Phantom Deals

Scammers create professional-looking storefronts or ads with steep “holiday discounts” but deliver nothing after payment.

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

How to avoid: Go directly to trusted retailer sites instead of clicking ads or links; pay with a credit card so you can dispute fraud.

Phishing & Smishing (Email/Text Scams)

You get a message claiming to be a delivery update, a shipping problem, or an order confirmation, designed to steal your login or financial info.

How to avoid: Don’t click links in unexpected messages — type the real company’s site into your browser and check the status yourself.

Gift Card Scams

Criminals tamper with gift cards to drain balances after activation or ask you to pay with them instead of a standard payment method.

How to avoid: Buy cards from behind the counter or directly from the seller’s official site and keep receipts; never pay someone with gift cards unless you initiated the transaction.

Non-Delivery & Non-Payment Scams

You pay for goods or services you never receive, or you ship items and never get paid.

How to avoid: Use platforms that offer buyer and seller protections; avoid paying or shipping outside trusted channels.

Bogus Charities & Donation Requests

Fake charities pop up asking for holiday donations to tug at your heartstrings.

How to avoid: Verify organizations using reliable sources such as Charity Navigator or official nonprofit registries before giving.

Travel Scams

Fraudsters impersonate airlines, hotels, or rental services with fake confirmations or deals to collect your money or information.

How to avoid: Book travel directly with known companies and confirm reservations through their official apps or customer service lines.

Imposter Scams

Scammers pose as customer service reps on social media to extract personal or payment info.

How to avoid: Only communicate with verified business accounts, and never share sensitive details over direct message.

SEE ALSO:

20 Christmas Trivia Questions For Family Fun During The Holidays

Is President Trump Going To Ruin Christmas?



