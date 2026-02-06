Supreme Court Allows California To Use Redrawn Map In Midterms

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

The Supreme Court delivered one of the most significant blows to the GOP’s attempt to gerrymander their way into a midterms victory after ruling on Wednesday that California can use its newly redrawn map in this year’s midterms.

According to NBC News, the Supreme Court issued a one-sentence, unsigned order allowing the California map to remain in play. This was widely expected to be the case after the court previously struck down a ruling from a lower court that found Texas engaged in a racial gerrymander when redrawing the state’s maps. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his ruling over the Texas map that it was clear the “impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple.”

Despite the Supreme Court saying that it would likely approve the California map, the Department of Justice still teamed up with California Republicans to file a lawsuit making similar claims of racial gerrymandering against the California map. A panel of circuit court judges ruled 2-1 that California’s redistricting effort was entirely partisan. “We conclude that it was exactly as one would think: it was partisan,” the court wrote. “The record contains a mountain of statements reflecting the partisan goals of Proposition 50.”

Unlike most of the Republican redistricting efforts, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special election last year for voters to decide whether control of the state’s maps would be transferred from an independent redistricting committee to the state legislature. California voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, which led to Newsom approving a map that adds five new House seats in districts favorable for Democrats.

With California officially allowed to use its map, the gains made through the Texas redistricting effort have been effectively neutralized. The GOP has a narrow majority in the House, with Democrats originally only needing a net gain of three seats to flip control. Trump, feeling unconfident in his ability to maintain control of all three branches of the government, spent much of last year trying to convince state legislators in Red states to begin a rare, mid-decade redistricting effort. Texas implemented a map that created five new seats in districts Trump won, Missouri drafted a new congressional map that adds an extra seat for the GOP, North Carolina did the same soon after, and Florida is currently in a special session focused on redistricting.

For a moment, it really seemed like the Republican Party was going to effectively redistrict its way to a midterm victory, yet its efforts have faced numerous setbacks. Aside from California effectively canceling out the Texas gains, a ballot petition was filed against the Missouri map. Should the petition be successful, the midterms will be held with the prior map, and the new map will be placed on the ballot this year. Maryland is currently undergoing its own redistricting effort, which, if it passes the state Senate, will give Democrats an extra seat in the state. Not to mention that Republicans in Indiana outright rejected drawing a new congressional map despite Trump’s best efforts.

There’s also been the small matter of court-ordered redistricting efforts. In Utah, a judge ordered that a new congressional map be implemented, giving Democrats a seat in the traditionally red state. Last month, a judge ruled that New York must redraw their congressional maps, which could also net Democrats another House seat.

With his polling down, and Democrats increasingly feeling like flipping control of the Senate could also be in play, no wonder Trump is out here talking about “nationalizing” the midterms.

