Mother Demands Justice After Indianapolis Cop Threatens To ‘Kill’ Black Teen During Traffic Stop

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have released a statement regarding 17-year-old Trevion Taylor’s troubling encounter with one of its officers. A video recorded by Trevion and shared by his mother, Ambar Taylor, on Facebook Feb. 6 shows Trevion and three friends being ordered out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. In the footage, an officer is heard threatening the teen after he questioned why he was being asked to exit the car. The officer told him, “I will fu–ing kill you,” accusing Trevion of “reaching for a gun.”

Later that day, IMPD posted a statement on Twitter along with a photo of a firearm they say was recovered from the vehicle. According to police, officers had received reports that students had left school to participate in a planned protest and that some individuals might be carrying firearms. Police stated that when officers saw a boy enter a vehicle with a gun, they initiated a traffic stop. Regarding the officer’s conduct, the department said the incident would be reviewed internally.

“While the video does not show the entire incident, some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD,” part of the statement read. “Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community. The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, which recorded the incident. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances of the encounter.”

The IMPD claimed officers used “reasonable tactics” during Trevion Taylor’s traffic stop.

In a Feb. 7 statement shared by FOX 59, IMPD also said the responding officers “used reasonable tactics in ensuring the vehicle was separated from the protestors while initiating a lawful traffic stop.” However, the video circulating online appeared to show a more aggressive exchange.

“Concerns have been expressed about the language used by an officer in providing direct orders for compliance to de-escalate a sudden confrontation with a gun,” the statement added in part.

“While it’s jarring to hear without the complete set of facts and context of the interaction (including the threats faced by the officers during the intervention), it becomes more understandable once recognizing the need for immediate compliance along with a direct verbal warning in lieu of use of force. Often our officers are placed in impossible situations. One of the ‘standards and values’ of IMPD is preservation of life. That also includes the lives of our officers when faced with armed juveniles in volatile situations.”

According to police, one of the passengers — not Trevion — was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm. The photo released by IMPD on Friday showed the gun officers allege was found inside the car. Officials told IndyStar that two of the passengers were 17-year-olds and one was 16. Trevion was not charged or issued a citation.

Ambar Taylor has since filed a complaint with IMPD regarding her son’s treatment and is calling for the release of the full body-camera footage, according to a Feb. 6 statement she shared with FOX 59.

What happened on the day of the traffic stop?

In an interview with the IndyStar on Feb. 9, Ambar Taylor said Trevion had been leaving an anti-ICE protest near Warren Central High School on the city’s east side on Feb. 6 when he noticed a police vehicle following him. Although Trevion had graduated early, she said he had gone to join friends who were participating in the protest.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle at 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 6 after allegedly seeing a juvenile enter the car with a gun and after Trevion reportedly failed to signal during a lane change. He was pulled over at a gas station near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road, less than half a mile from the school.

Before officers approached, Trevion placed his phone on the dashboard to record the interaction. At the start of the video, the officer can be heard saying, according to IndyStar, “We’re gonna get you out here. So when you get out, I’m gonna pull you out, I want you to put your hands on top of the car, OK?”

“Why am I getting out for?” Trevion replies.

“The car smells like weed. Step out of the car,” the officer responds.

As officers stand on both sides of the vehicle and the passengers speak, Trevion looks back and forth. The driver’s door then opens, and an officer grabs his wrist and pulls him out of the car.

“Yo, what?” Trevion asks.

“I will f—ing kill you. Do you understand me?” the officer says. “You were reaching for a gun, that’s why.”

Police said three of the four occupants returned to the vehicle after more than 10 minutes. The fourth passenger, who allegedly had the gun, was taken into custody.

Ambar Taylor believes the entire situation could have been handled differently.

“These are kids, and if you can’t de-escalate a situation with kids without going to those words first, you shouldn’t be a police officer,” Ambar Taylor told IndyStar.

The upset mother won’t be taking interviews as the investigation is underway, she noted in her Feb. 6 statement.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is helping Trevion Taylor’s family.

In the meantime, prominent civil rights attorney and activist Lee Merritt said he is reviewing the Indianapolis case and assisting Trevion Taylor and his family in their pursuit of justice. According to an Instagram post shared Feb. 11, Ambar Taylor contacted Merritt to seek his support and legal guidance in the matter.

“We are going to find this officer and hold him accountable,” Merritt said. “No badge gives you the right to threaten to kill a child. I stand with this family. We will fight and demand justice for Trevion.”

