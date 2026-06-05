Vigil Planned At South Carolina Statehouse For Cyrus Carmack-Belton 

Source: South Carolina State Rep. Todd Rutherford / South Carolina State Rep. Todd Rutherford

Monday’s not guilty verdict in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton has sent shockwaves throughout South Carolina. This week, there have been several protests, a memorial, and now a peaceful vigil planned for Saturday.

Post and Courier reports that the vigil will take place at the South Carolina Statehouse at 2 p.m. “A 14-year-old child was shot in the back while running away. Many of us are struggling to understand how this did not result in a conviction,” a flyer for the event reads. “We are here because Cyrus’s life mattered, and because we are calling for accountability, transparency, and a deeper examination of how justice is applied.”

In 2023, Cyrus Carmack-Belton was confronted while in a Columbia gas station owned by Chikei Rick Chow. Chow and his son accused Carmack-Belton of stealing four water bottles, which security footage shows Carmack-Belton protesting against. After leaving the store, Chow and his son chased after Carmack-Belton for more than 130 yards before fatally shooting him in the back.

Over four water bottles.

What’s even crazier about the verdict is that this wasn’t the first time Chow discharged a weapon because he thought someone was stealing from his store. The State reports that in 2015 and 2018, Chow shot at two different people whom he accused of shoplifting.

Apparently, human life is worth very little to Chow compared with convenience-store snacks.

There was understandable anger and frustration in the community after the verdict was read. “I’m feeling everything, every possible thing you can think of,” Columbia resident Preach Jacobs told News 19. “All my friends with children, I know that their hearts ache after that verdict. And it’s not just the Black parents, everyone feels that because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

WACH reports that several protests have been held this week outside the gas station where the incident began. Protesters held signs that read “Justice for Cyrus” and chanted “Say his name.” It wasn’t just civilians mad about the verdict, as Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined the protesters as well.

“I’m pissed off as much as anybody else,” Lott said over a megaphone. “I made the arrest; it is our case. I’m not happy about it.”

Apparently, Chow sold the gas station shortly after the shooting, as the new owners released a statement clarifying that they have no relationship with Chow or his family. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads.

“We have never had, and do not have, any relationship, association, or ties whatsoever with the Chow family. We are completely new owners of this property and were not involved in any events that may have occurred prior to our ownership.”

A memorial for Cyrus Carmack-Belton took place on Wednesday at the site where he was shot. Nicole Carmack, Cyrus’ mother, spoke during the memorial. “I do not understand how the jury could come back and say that he’s not guilty,” Carmack said. Carmack added that she felt the verdict meant that “the murderer is running free,” while Cyrus “can never come home. He’s forever 14.”

The family told News 19 that they intend to proceed with their civil lawsuit against Chow.

SEE ALSO:

Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s Killer Found Not Guilty Of Murder



Family Of Cyrus Carmack-Belton Reacts To Not Guilty Verdict In Trial: ‘We Are Heartbroken!’



