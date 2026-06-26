Subscribe
Close
The Women's Basketball Diaries

Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Gets 1-Game Suspension

Alyssa Thomas Gets 1-Game Suspension For Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Throat

The WNBA announced Thomas' suspension on Thursday, following an incident that happened n the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Fever.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas received a flagrant foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension because the WNBA said she was “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA announced Thomas’ suspension on Thursday. The incident happened with 6:52 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game, which the Mercury won 111-109.

Clark drove into the lane and fell onto her side after making contact with defender Lexi Held. Held, Thomas, and DeWanna Bonner all collapsed onto Clark as they scrambled for the ball. As they tried to recover it, Thomas appeared to thrust her fist into Clark’s neck. She then got up and stepped over Clark. No foul was called.

All of that angered Fever Head Coach Stephanie White.

“It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful,” said White in Wednesday night’s postgame press conference.

League rules say that the WNBA has the option to reclassify a flagrant foul or to upgrade any non-call to a flagrant after it reviews the game. The rule also allows the league office to impose a fine or suspension if needed.

“We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. Caitlin Clark is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating,” White continued.

Clark left the game with 5:51 left in the third quarter with a back injury and did not return.

Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27 when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo. It’s the first time in her 13-year career that Thomas has had to serve a suspension.

“Player safety should be paramount in our league. We appreciate the WNBA’s review of last night’s incident and the action taken. Right now our focus is on Caitlin and our entire team as we prepare for Saturday,” said Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever Team President.

SEE ALSO:

Caitlin Clark Lost Her Footing, So Her Fans Called 911

The Unraveling: How Reality Caught Up With The Cult Of Caitlin Clark

Alyssa Thomas Gets 1-Game Suspension For Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Throat was originally published on wibc.com

Related Tags

Alyssa Thomas Caitlin Clark DeWanna Bonner Fever Indiana Fever Kelly Krauskopf Lexi Held Phoenix Mercury Stephanie White WNBA

Stories From Our Partners

More from NewsOne
Trending
BOOKS-BOOK-OBAMA-READING-LIST-TB
8 Items
Politics  |  Shannon Dawson

Every Time Barack Obama Has Clapped Back At Trump

Comments
New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Opinion  |  Carron J. Phillips

Despite The Fanfare Surrounding Their NBA Title, History Won’t Be Kind To Knicks Players Who Visit Trump

Comments
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
The Women's Basketball Diaries  |  Nicky Childers

Caitlin Clark Lost Her Footing, So Her Fans Called 911

Comments
A young child wearing a white and red checkered outfit with cartoon car designs, standing in a room with various items in the background.
Race Matters  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Juice, Water, Diapers: Why Do Black Children Keep Getting Killed Over Cheap Products?

Comments
President Trump Says Newly-Renovated Reflecting Pool May Need To Be Drained For Further Repairs
Politics  |  Zack Linly

5 People Arrested For ‘Vandalizing’ Trump’s Reflecting Pool, But We See The Truth, Don’t We?

Comments

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close