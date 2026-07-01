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Starting today, July 1, Donald Trump’s student loan overhaul takes effect and will eliminate or restrict how much students and parents can borrow for college, and push them toward risky private loans or being priced out of college altogether.

The changes, which are buried inside Trump’s so-called “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” signed into law last July, place tighter caps on Parent PLUS loans, narrow repayment options, and eliminate Grad PLUS loans for some future graduate and professional students. That all might sound like boring policy, but for Black families especially, it could turn into a more devastating kitchen table crisis: your child gets into college, receives some financial aid, and still cannot afford to go.

And while all universities may feel the squeeze, except maybe those with slavery-era endowments, HBCUs are especially vulnerable because they enroll large numbers of students whose families depend on federal aid and Parent PLUS or Grad PLUS loans. If that money disappears or gets capped, this will trigger what colleges call “summer melt.” This means students who planned to attend college never actually make it to campus because HBCUs don’t have the institutional wealth of predominantly white colleges to quietly cover thousands of students’ unpaid balances.

Nationally, about 10 to 20% of college-intending students fail to enroll in the fall, and the rates are higher for low-income students who often don’t understand financial aid letters or realize too late that the money is not there. If colleges see steep declines in student enrollments, this could lead to staff cuts, faculty lines disappearing, and whole programs being eliminated.

Colleges across the country have already been dealing with enrollment declines and financial instability, and some have already started cutting spending and trying to raise more scholarship funds in anticipation of the loan caps. But if Trump’s loan overhaul makes student melt worse, lower enrollments could lead to staff and faculty cuts, program eliminations, weaker student support, and jeopardize institutional survival.

Make no mistake about it, HBCUs will feel these changes first and the hardest. We have seen a version of this before. Back in 2011 after the Department of Education tightened Parent PLUS credit standards, PLUS loans declined substantially at HBCUs in the 2012-13 academic year. Because those losses were not fully replaced by other federal aid, HBCUs experienced larger enrollment declines than PWIs, and those declines were especially large among first-year students.

Nationwide, Black student enrollment decreased more than enrollment for other groups. But what makes this round more dangerous than the 2011 crisis which denied access to parents with damaged credit, is that this one can deny access to parents who pass the credit check.

So when the federal government caps Parent PLUS borrowing, it is not just changing a line on a financial aid form. It is changing the math for families who already have less inherited wealth, less home equity, fewer emergency savings, and fewer relatives who can write a check when the bill comes due, and for vulnerable institutions that have suffered generations of underfunding, discriminatory state investment, smaller endowments, and the racial wealth gap that follows students and families onto campus.

Strangely, there hasn’t been any real national uproar. Instead, we’ve seen a bunch of consumer-finance stories explaining the practical changes. There’s also been recent coverage this week about a federal judge temporarily blocking part of Trump’s graduate loan cap rule as it applied to nursing and other allied health fields. But right now, there’s been a strange quiet around this, and America is sleepwalking into a national five-alarm political, racial, class, and generational crisis without a fight.

Maybe folks just don’t know what’s about to go down. Or maybe it’s because the language is so intentionally bureaucratic that students and parents don’t understand and may discover, too late, that getting admitted is not the same thing as being able to pay. So let me break it down in plain English so you can understand what’s about to happen.

Your child has chosen their college. They can still qualify for federal student loans, access Pell Grants, and scholarships. Now, you need to carefully review the balance left after all grants, scholarships, work-study, and federal student loans are counted. The amount still owed is where the danger lives.

For many undergraduate students, federal student loans in their own names do not cover the full cost of attendance. That has always been true. So families often relied on Parent PLUS loans to cover what was left. Under the old rules, parents could generally borrow up to the remaining cost of attendance, minus other aid. But under the new law, Parent PLUS loans for new borrowers are capped at $20,000 per year, with a $65,000 lifetime limit per dependent student. Those limits apply per child, regardless of whether one or more parents are borrowing.

Let’s say the remaining balance is $3,000; maybe the family can figure it out. If it is $10,000, it gets even harder. If it is $25,000 or $30,000 a year or more, the new federal loan limits may mean that Parent PLUS will no longer cover the gap.

This is why parents and students must read financial aid paperwork like contracts. Ask the school directly: How much will my child owe after all aid is applied? Can this balance be covered without a Parent PLUS loan? If I need a Parent PLUS loan, will I hit the new annual cap? And what happens in year two, year three, and year four? Remember, the lifetime cap is $65,000, which means if that amount is used in the first three years, there’s no federal aid available to cover a student’s senior year.

Now, let’s say a family does not have enough federal aid to cover the bill. The next step may be turning to a private lender. That means a credit check, possibly a co-signer, higher interest rates, and fewer protections than federal loans. Some private lenders allow students to defer payments while they are in school at least half-time, but this is not guaranteed across all lenders, and the rules are not the same as those for federal loans. Some lenders may require interest-only payments or small monthly payments while the student is still enrolled. Either way, interest keeps growing.

For a parent already paying rent or a mortgage, utilities, groceries, car insurance, and everything else it takes to keep a household running, a private student loan can mean a new monthly bill of hundreds of dollars. And unlike federal loans, private lenders are not required to offer the same income-driven repayment options, forgiveness programs, or safety nets when life happens.

It is also important to note that you cannot borrow for all four years at once. You have to come back to the table every year, fill out new financial aid forms, review a new award letter, and figure out a new balance. That means a student may survive freshman year and still be priced out the following academic year because a scholarship might change, housing and fees may go up or a parent might hit the new borrowing cap, causing a private lender to deny a new loan. So a parent and student could easily end up juggling multiple loans from multiple banks, with different rules, interest rates, repayment timelines, and protections.

And if all this sounds bad for undergraduate students and their families, it gets even uglier when you look at graduate and professional school.

The new loan rules also reach into the pipeline that produces Black doctors, lawyers, dentists, professors, therapists, school leaders, researchers, public health experts, journalists, and administrators. By eliminating Grad PLUS loans for many future borrowers and replacing them with tighter borrowing limits, the federal government is making advanced degrees harder to finance.

There has already been legal pushback. Last week, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell temporarily blocked part of the Trump administration’s rule that would have narrowly defined which graduate programs count as “professional” degrees. That distinction is significant because professional students can borrow at higher federal limits than other graduate students.

For now, the ruling forced the Education Department to expand the list of qualifying professional programs to include advanced nursing, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, clinical psychology and other allied health fields that had been pushed into the lower borrowing category.

But that court ruling is not a rescue. The judge did not erase the new borrowing caps or bring back Grad PLUS borrowing, it only changed which graduate programs get placed in the higher borrowing category.

Under the new rules, graduate and professional students are being sorted into two broad buckets. The first bucket is professional degree students which include law, medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, clinical psychology and some health fields. These students can borrow more from the federal government with higher annual and lifetime caps. Students pursuing master’s and Ph.D.’s in education, humanities, social sciences, public policy, journalism, arts, and other fields that don’t fall into the federal government’s “professional” category, will still face lower federal borrowing limit

A student in a regular graduate program may be limited to $20,500 a year in federal loans, with a $100,000 total cap. That sounds like a lot until you look at what graduate programs charge. Many master’s programs are cash cows for universities because they bring in tuition dollars and often offer little grant aid. Students are often responsible for paying the full tuition on top of other basic costs of living.

And the debt starts growing immediately. Graduate federal loans are generally unsubsidized, which means interest begins accumulating as soon as the loan is disbursed. Even though a student is not required to start paying back the loan if they are enrolled at least half time, or until six months after graduation, the interest on their loan can grow by thousands of dollars in a year if they don’t submit a monthly payment on the interest. By the time the student graduates, the amount owed can already be larger than the amount borrowed. For first-generation students especially, that is an economic trap.

At the end of the day, the government does not have to say Black students do not belong in these professions. It can simply make the cost of entry impossible. And that seems to be the point.

This is how racism works when it has learned to speak fluent policy. It does not need a “Whites Only” sign when it has loan caps, credit checks, interest rates, repayment rules, and financial aid letters nobody can understand. It does not have to announce that Black ambition is unwelcome. It can bury the warning in federal language, hand families a bill they cannot pay, and then call their exclusion a personal financial decision.

That is what makes this student loan overhaul so damn sinister.

It will not look like a door slammed in a student’s face or like a “Whites Only” sign on higher education in America. Instead, it will look like a balance due, a parent crying over a financial aid letter at the kitchen table. It will look like a student delaying enrollment, choosing a cheaper dream, leaving campus after one semester, or never showing up at all. It will look like an HBCU cutting a program, freezing a faculty line, shrinking student support, and being blamed for “bad management” after federal policy helped starve it . . . again.

The Trump administration claims these changes are about creating more “responsible borrowing” and pushing colleges to bring down their costs. No, this is just a slick way to make exclusion sound like good fiscal management.

There is nothing affordable about capping federal aid and sending families to private lenders. If this administration truly cared about making college more affordable, then it would be increasing Pell Grants, funding for HBCUs, lowering interest rates, regulating tuition costs, expanding debt relief, and making sure students from marginalized and low-income families can actually finish what they started.

But we all know that at the end of the day, MAGA politics is about shrinking the circle of access and who gets to rise.

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