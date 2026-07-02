Everything We Currently Know About Rockstar Games ‘GTA VI’

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA VI

There are legitimately people who have graduated high school, college, got married, and had children in the gap between Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto VI. After 13 long years, it appears that Grand Theft Auto VI is actually coming out this year. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When Is GTA VI Coming Out?

GTA VI will release later this year on Nov. 19 (fingers crossed).

How Much Will GTA VI Cost?

The standard edition of GTA VI will cost $79.99, with an ultimate edition costing $99.99. The standard edition is $10 higher than the industry norm, which is usually $69.99 for a new game. The ultimate edition will include exclusive access to clothing, weapons, vehicles, several in-game shops, and certain side missions. So yeah, realistically, the game actually costs $99.99 if you want to experience everything it has to offer.

The game will only be available digitally at launch, with “physical” copies including only a download code and no disc. Rockstar has hinted that a proper physical version of the game will be released next year.

What Will GTA VI Be Playable On?

On its release day, GTA VI will be exclusively available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar typically releases PC ports of its games a year or two after their release. So if you’re somehow still thugging it out on a PS4, it’s time to upgrade if you want to play GTA VI. I’d highly recommend trying to get a new console now, just in case Sony decides to implement another price hike on the PS5 ahead of GTA VI’s release.

What’s GTA VI About?

GTA VI is the long-awaited return to Vice City for the first time since 2006’s GTA: Vice City Stories on the PSP. The game will feature two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, a couple who find themselves at the center of a vast criminal conspiracy after a heist goes wrong. Their story will take them from the heart of Vice City to the swamplands of Leonida (GTA’s version of Florida).

Will GTA VI Include A New Online Mode?

As of now, that is one of the biggest question marks surrounding GTA VI. GTA VI will only include the single-player mode on day one, with Rockstar remaining silent on whether the game will include a new online mode and when it might launch. GTA Online launched a month after GTA V’s 2013 release and has become one of the most profitable online multiplayer games in history. The runaway success of GTA Online is largely viewed as one of the key reasons why it’s taken Rockstar so long to make GTA VI.

Personally, I never got into GTA Online, as none of my friends played it, and that’s a game you definitely need a crew for. I’m honestly kind of glad I never fell down the GTA Online rabbit hole, because folks who play GTA Online play GTA Online.

Will I Need To Verify My Age To Play GTA VI?

There’s been some chatter on social media about possibly needing to upload your ID to access GTA VI. There is some truth to that story, but only if you live in Australia or any other country that has implemented laws restricting access to rated M games. If you’re in the United States, our long-standing tradition of 13-year-olds playing GTA at way too young an age will proudly continue. (No shade, I was playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City at a friend’s house when I was 12).

When Does The Next Trailer Come Out?

That is the other big question mark surrounding GTA VI. Many folks expected the trailer to drop last week when pre-orders opened, but it didn’t. While the first two trailers have sold Vice City’s current vibe and the core story, we’ve still seen little in the way of actual gameplay. I’m really curious to see how GTA VI builds off the foundation of V and Rockstar’s 2018 masterpiece Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA V was special because it felt like a combination of the gunplay from Max Payne 3, the driving mechanics of Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and the open-world spectacle the series was known for. Rockstar has made significantly fewer games in the gap between GTA V and VI than it did between GTA IV and V. So I’m very curious to see what new tricks they may have up their sleeve.

Will It Live Up To A Decade Of Hype?

That, my friends, is the multimillion-dollar question. Whether it does or doesn’t, there’s no doubt that when GTA VI releases in November, it will be one of the bestselling games of the year and quite possibly of all time. We can only hope that GTA VI is worth the wait.

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