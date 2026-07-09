Brotherhood, Healing & Fists: Inside The Morehouse Boxing Club Changing What It Means To Fight

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

At first glance, the Morehouse Boxing Club sounds like exactly what the name says: a group of students learning how to throw hands. But the story is deeper than jabs, footwork and sparring sessions. The club has become one of the more distinctive student-led movements at Morehouse College, using boxing to build discipline, brotherhood, and confidence, and to provide a healthier outlet for the pressure young Black men carry every day.

The club started in September 2021, when then-Morehouse sophomore Jacobey Bell was looking for fellowship on campus after the isolation and adjustment period that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell invited a handful of students to an impromptu sparring session through a group chat, and only six people showed up that first night. By the next evening, the idea had already turned into something much bigger, with more than 200 spectators packing Purdue Hall to watch.

That spontaneous moment eventually grew into the Morehouse College Boxing Club, which is open to students across the Atlanta University Center Consortium, but it is made up mostly of Morehouse students. Since its founding, the program has become the first team from an HBCU to compete in the U.S. Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Tournament, produced two national champions and inspired an award-winning documentary. In other words, what started as a small campus gathering has become one of the most compelling athletic and cultural stories coming out of Morehouse.

The club did not become official overnight. After early campus events drew major attention, Morehouse College Chief of Police Charles Prescott stepped in with concerns about safety, structure and supervision. Prescott, a former kickboxer, eventually became an adviser and coach for the group, helping turn what started as an unsanctioned student gathering into something more sustainable, organized and trusted by the school.

The story has also reached far beyond the ring through Before the Bell, a documentary created by recent Morehouse graduate Stevie Jackson ’26. The film tells the story of the boxing club through Bell and members of the team, focusing not just on competition, but on mental health, discipline, brotherhood, resilience and community. Jackson wrote, directed, shot and edited the documentary, which earned national recognition at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Sports Emmy Awards, along with first-place honors and a $25,000 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant.

Recognition like that matters because it helps show what the club is really about. This is not just a sports program chasing belts or campus bragging rights. Members and school leaders describe the club as a place where students can process stress, anger, anxiety and life’s pressures in a healthier way. Tina Thompson Grimmett, Morehouse’s director of counseling services, told Andscape that spaces like this help young men normalize challenges and face them with support rather than in isolation.

The club’s future is still being built, too. During the Sports Emmy Awards ceremony, Jackson announced that the $25,000 grant would serve as seed funding toward a long-term goal of helping the Morehouse Boxing Club secure a permanent practice space. That detail says a lot about where this is headed. Morehouse Boxing is no longer just a club students stumbled into after class; it is becoming a home, a support system and a model for how fighting can mean something bigger than violence. For these young men, the fight is about standing firm, finding your corner, healing out loud and learning how to keep going.

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