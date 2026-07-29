Black Fantasy Books Every Family Should Read
8 Black Fantasy Books To Read After ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’
- Children of Blood and Bone is a bestselling fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology and Yoruba culture.
Fantasy lovers, it’s officially time to return to Orïsha! The highly anticipated trailer for Children of Blood and Bone finally dropped on YouTube on July 28, giving fans their first breathtaking look at the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s blockbuster novel. With The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood bringing the beloved story to the big screen, excitement is at an all-time high ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Jan. 15, 2027. If you’ve been meaning to read the book before the movie arrives, now’s the perfect time. Here’s why this fantasy book is one you should absolutely read.
Published in 2018, Children of Blood and Bone marked the stunning debut of Nigerian American author Tomi Adeyemi and launched her bestselling Legacy of Orïsha trilogy. Inspired by West African mythology, Yoruba culture, and the rich storytelling traditions of fantasy epics, the novel follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman determined to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha after a ruthless monarchy wipes out the maji, people born with magical abilities. It’s an absolute page turner.
Author and social media star Sylvester Chauke praised the novel in January, writing:
“Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi is a captivating read! A big story, high stakes, and it reads like an epic movie. The world-building is insane and the message hits hard. A joy.”
Adeyemi famously spent 18 months and more than 45 drafts crafting the novel, drawing inspiration from series like Harry Potter and An Ember in the Ashes. The hard work paid off. The book debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, earned widespread critical acclaim, and quickly became one of the most celebrated young adult fantasy novels of the decade.
Whether you’re planning a family read-along or looking to introduce young readers to fantasy worlds inspired by African history, folklore, and culture, here are eight more unforgettable fantasy books that Black families can add to their shelves.
8 Black Fantasy Books You Should Read.
1. Looking For A Jumbie by Tracey Baptiste
Inspired by Caribbean folklore, Looking For A Jumbie follows fearless 11-year-old Corinne La Mer as she discovers that the mysterious creatures everyone fears may actually be real. As dark magic threatens her island home, Corinne must summon bravery and embrace her family’s hidden history. It’s spooky enough to keep kids turning pages without becoming too scary.
2. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia
What happens when African American folk heroes meet West African gods? Pure magic. After opening a portal into a mythical world, Tristan finds himself teaming up with legendary figures like John Henry and Brer Rabbit while facing monsters drawn from African mythology. Funny, heartfelt, and action-packed, it’s perfect for middle-grade readers.
3. A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Set in a modern-day world where magical beings live alongside humans, this coming-of-age fantasy follows two Black teenage girls navigating friendship, identity, and the dangers of being different. Blending fantasy with real-world issues, the novel offers a powerful message about finding your voice.
4. Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
Often described as “the Nigerian Harry Potter,” this beloved fantasy introduces readers to Sunny, an American-born girl living in Nigeria who discovers she’s part of a hidden magical society. Filled with rich Nigerian mythology, magical creatures, and unforgettable adventures, it’s a fantastic entry point into African fantasy.
8 Black Fantasy Books You Should Read.
5. The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton
Magic school gets a fresh twist in this enchanting adventure about Ella Durand, the first Conjuror to attend the prestigious Arcanum Training Institute. As Ella faces prejudice and unexpected dangers, she learns what it truly means to belong. This joyful, imaginative novel celebrates diversity, courage, and friendship.
6. Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston
After her older brother mysteriously disappears, Amari Peters discovers an entire hidden supernatural world filled with magicians, vampires, weredragons, and secret agencies. Smart, funny, and impossible to put down, this modern fantasy has become a favorite among young readers and adults alike.
7. Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Inspired by West African mythology and the legend of Mami Wata, this beautifully written fantasy follows Simi, a mermaid tasked with collecting the souls of those lost at sea. When she breaks an ancient rule to save a living boy, she sets off on an unforgettable journey across a magical world rooted in African folklore and history.
8. Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
This Indie Bestseller is perfect for older teens and adults. Legendborn reimagines Arthurian legend through the eyes of Bree Matthews, a Black teenager who uncovers a secret magical society while investigating her mother’s death. Combining Southern history, ancestral magic, and thrilling fantasy, it’s one of the most acclaimed fantasy novels of recent years.
Whether you’re revisiting Orïsha or discovering a brand-new magical world, these books prove that Black fantasy is rich with unforgettable heroes, powerful mythology, and stories that families can enjoy together. With Children of Blood and Bone finally making its way to the big screen, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the authors who are expanding the fantasy genre, and inspiring a new generation of readers to imagine worlds where magic looks a little more like them.
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