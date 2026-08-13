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Pat McAFee Faces Backlash On Social Media Folling Trump Post

ESPN’s Pat McAfee Dragged After Sharing Photos With Donald Trump

The former NFL punter, turned popular sports pundit, is feeling the heat on social media after he shared a photo of himself with Donald Trump at the MAGA Hunger Games, aka The Patriot Games.

Published on August 13, 2026
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  • McAfee criticized for meeting Trump in casual attire, despite Trump's own informal dress at dignified events
  • McAfee defends event as promoting scholarships for high school students, but faces accusations of endorsing Trump
  • McAfee's history of platforming controversial figures like Aaron Rodgers adds to concerns about his political neutrality
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-GAMES-YOUTH-ATHLETIC
JIM WATSON / Pat McAfee / Donald Trump

Pat McAfee claims to be apolitical, but you sure couldn’t tell based on his behavior while hanging out with Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump.

The former NFL punter, turned popular sports pundit, is feeling the heat on social media after he proudly shared a photo of himself with a convicted felon and the worst president ever at the MAGA Hunger Games, aka The Patriot Games.

The event, which many are calling a test of MAGA loyalty, saw teens from across the country compete for $250,000 in scholarship money.

Social Media Went To Work On Pat McAfee

McAfee was called out on social media by people on both the right and left for various reasons. Sports reporter Rory Robinson for the site Daily Express U.S. called out McAfee for rocking a baseball cap backward while meeting Trump on the tarmac.

“What a clown show,” Robinson said. “You have the privilege of meeting the president of the United States on the tarmac, and you greet him with a backward baseball hat like a child.”

Now, to be fair to McAfee, Trump is the same man who wore a MAGA hat during a dignified transfer ceremony.

Others flat-out called out McAfee for glazing. “Off the charts cringe,” journalist Aaron Ruper wrote in response to McAfee’s photos with Trump.

McAfee Did Respond To Some of The Criticism

McAfee’s Twitter fingers were activated, responding to a post featuring a video of himself with Trump, with the caption, “Can we finally cancel Pat?”

The ESPN host responded by saying he was “promoting American High Schoolers being active and competitive and potentially winning life-changing scholarship money.

“On that note… I wrote and sang an entire album,” he continued. “The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure AVAILABLE THIS FRIDAY.”

He even took a page out of Donald Trump’s handbook and threatened to sue a person for claiming that he probably uses the N-word.

“This is grotesque… and potentially lawsuit worthy,” he wrote. “We’ll have the lawyers look into that next week after.”

Welp.

McAfee isn’t a stranger to backlash, as he most recently got packed up on X (formerly Twitter) for platforming known anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Aaron Rodgers on his show, and allowing him to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci for understandably pleading the 5th to protect himself from a Republican-led witch hunt.

McAfee can continue to tweet through it, but he is still getting lit up, and rightfully so. You can see some more reactions below.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee Dragged After Sharing Photos With Donald Trump was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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Donald Trump ESPN Pat McAfee The Patriot Games

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