Black Health addresses our consumption – not just of food, but also of information, media, and systems that are constantly overruling our better judgment. With so many layers adding to our daily decision-making, this panel parses through the data and connects us back to ways we can live happier and heal smarter.
Mike Muse is a Change Agent at the intersection of politics and pop-culture. As host of Sirius XM’s award-winning show, “The Mike Muse Show,” and Co-host of “Sway in the Morning,” he shapes conversation around future thought leaders in tech, policy, and business.
Max Clermont is a Senior Project Lead with Partners In Health’s US Public Health Accompaniment Unit. As Strategic Advisor and founding Director of Policy at Data for Black Lives, he worked to advance the organization’s policy agenda at the intersection of technology, racial justice and organizing. Prior to D4BL, he has previously held positions with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, Obama for America, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Max is inspired by work that protects rights, promotes equity and strengthens our systems & institutions.
Ali Manning is a food scientist, author, and founder of Umami Food Consulting. With over ten years in the food industry, she utilizes her passion for food, science, and community to help food entrepreneurs tackle issues beyond the kitchen. She is also the creator of Food Science 4 Kids, a program that teaches grade-school children food science basics and allows them to perform fun experiments virtually or in person.
Dr. Khaalisha Ajala, MD, MBA, FHM is an assistant professor of medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and a hospital medicine faculty physician at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She is also a health justice advocate, global health physician , mentor, DJ and founder of health education nonprofit organization, A Tribe Called Health/ Heartbeats & HipHop, Inc.
BIA is Global Multiplatinum Artist rapper who debuted on the Oxygen reality television series, Sisterhood of Hip Hop. After getting her start as an independent artist, she is now signed to EPIC Records and has released viral songs like “Whole Lotta Money” which went on be remixed with Nicki Minaj. The track earned her a nomination for Best Breakthrough Song at the 2021 MTV VMAs. She released her latest EP, “Really Her” – this year.
