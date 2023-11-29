BIA is Global Multiplatinum Artist rapper who debuted on the Oxygen reality television series, Sisterhood of Hip Hop. After getting her start as an independent artist, she is now signed to EPIC Records and has released viral songs like “Whole Lotta Money” which went on be remixed with Nicki Minaj. The track earned her a nomination for Best Breakthrough Song at the 2021 MTV VMAs. She released her latest EP, “Really Her” – this year.