The Blackest Moments Of The 2021 Academy Awards: From Snubbing Chadwick Boseman To Doing ‘Da Butt’

The Oscars has been at a turning point for a while now and facing an existential conundrum amid increasing calls for the Hollywood celebration of cinema to diversity all aspects of its operation, including and especially recognizing Black and brown talent in front of the camera.

But the Academy’s voters did the organization no favor Sunday night during the 93rd Academy Awards when it failed to award Chadwick Boseman with its top Best Actor prize for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — the late actor’s final role. Boseman, who died last summer following an unpublicized battle with colon cancer, became the first Black actor to be posthumously nominated for an Academy Award and was heavily favored to win.

Boseman previously won a slew of other best actor awards for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actor’s Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award.

To his credit, Hopkins — who later said he was surprised to learn he won — filmed an acceptance speech crediting Boseman.

But that moment of disappointment for Boseman’s fans was sort of tempered with other instances during the awards ceremony that recognized the Black experience, both in Hollywood as well as in America at large.

There were five moments, in particular, that stood out among those Blackest moments. They included, although certainly were not limited to, the acceptance speeches for Tyler Perry winning the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah;” Regina King‘s remarks opening up the Academy Awards; Pixar’s big win; and Glenn Close being snubbed by the Oscars for a record number of times, sort of.

Again, what follows is far from a definitive list of all of the Blackest moments at an annual awards ceremony that typically doesn’t feature such moments. However, these were still some of the most talked-about moments during the 2021 Academy Awards that involved Black people and/or being unapologetically Black.

Not to mention, actor Lil Rel Howery officially proclaimed during the telecast, “This is the Blackest Oscars of all time, y’all!”